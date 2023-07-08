Kylie Jenner goes braless under a little silk dress in the new TikTok before deleting a racy video taken in the bathroom





KYLIE Jenner has changed her mind about a jaw-dropping new post. The Hulu star shared a new clip on TikTok on Thursday but deleted it moments later. 4 Kylie Jenner posted a video showing her changing into almost transparent underwear after spilling water on the tiny clothes, but quickly deleted it. Credit: TikTok/kyliejenner 4 The star opted to wear a sheer silk dress in an ice blue hue and was shown choosing her accessories for the look Credit: TikTok/kyliejenner The clip was shot in the bathroom of Kylie’s $36million mansion, with many of the products from her skincare line visible behind her. In the video, Kylie, 25, started wearing tight gray underwear. The tiny bra top and rolled up boxers left little to the imagination and showed the reality TV personality’s weight loss as she leaned closer to the mirror to show spilled water on his chest. She shook her head at the camera and pulled out something different to wear; a long ice-blue silk dress. The mother-of-two tied the two tiny strings of the bare back behind her, before pulling a drawstring over her buttocks to ruffle the fabric and emphasize her curves. She added a pair of strappy white heels and showed off her light pink manicure with chunky silver rings. The Kardashian star then added a pair of silver earrings and a Faubourg Birkin bag, before stepping back to admire the finished look. As Kylie walked towards the camera to wrap up the shoot, it became apparent that she had chosen not to wear a bra under the dress, with her nipples showing under the sheer fabric. MANY MYSTERIES One of Kylie’s fans filmed the video and posted it on Reddit, where many people questioned his choice to remove it. “Did she delete? one person asked. “He probably got too many hateful comments,” another theorized. Another one social media user lamented, “I missed my favorite but why did she delete it? “She looks so good, she better repost. I love this line of content get ready with me that she pushed recently.” However, another commenter slammed the video and scolded, “I too put on a silk dress after I got water on my sports bra.” LOVE SONG? Other fans read more in the video and noticed that the SZA song playing in the background featured Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, 32. One asked, “Wait am I looking too much into the song choice but Travis Scott is featured on this song with SZA??” Another wrote: “SZA in the background with her song featuring Travis. Is this Kylies way of saying if dating rumors are true she doesn’t care? “Am I reading too much into this?” Kylie reportedly split from rapper Travislate last year. The former couple share two children together: five-year-old daughter Stormi and one-year-old Aire. However, in recent months, some fans have speculated that the couple may have rekindled their relationship. 4 Some users speculated that Kylie took down the video because of the troll comments, but others pointed out that her song choice featured her ex, Travis Scott. Credit: TikTok/kyliejenner 4 Kylie and Travis share two children and reportedly split last year, but have been engulfed in dating rumors in recent months Credit: Getty

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8548399/kylie-jenner-braless-silk-dress-deleted-racy-tiktok/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos