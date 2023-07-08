The World Economic Forum did not call to abolish fashion and create a global “uniform”





CLAIM: The World Economic Forum has declared that fashion will be abolished by 2030 and humans will all wear uniforms. APS ASSESSMENT: False. The WEF has never called for the fashion to be abolished, a spokesperson for the organization told The Associated Press. The claims also originated in an article from a website known to publish misinformation, which misrepresented a report 2019 which merely suggests ways to reduce consumption-related emissions and has no connection to the WEF. THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a misleading post as proof that the World Economic Forum, an organization best known for hosting an annual conference of business and political leaders in Davos, Switzerland, wants to stop people from showing their own style in the near future. . CLAIM: President Joe Biden misspelled the word billion while speaking to reporters after debt ceiling discussions with congressional leaders at the White House. CLAIM: A screenshot shows a Politico article on the war in Ukraine titled 20,000,000 Lives for Freedom, which reports that Ukraine will have to sacrifice millions of lives to win its war against Russia. WEF says fashion will be out by 2030: humans will all wear uniforms, reads the title of the article. The article was published by The Peoples Voice, a website formerly known as News Punch which published numerous stories based on conspiracy theories and other made information . A tweet that shared a screenshot of the article had received more than 25,000 likes and more than 8,900 shares by Friday. But the article is based on a misrepresentation of a report that calls for nothing of the sort, nor has anything to do with the WEF. The World Economic Forum has never called for fashion to be abolished, WEF spokesperson Yann Zopf wrote in an email. These are false claims aimed at discrediting the important work the World Economic Forum is doing on serious global challenges. The Peoples Voice article cites a report 2019 titled, The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5C World. But the report was not authored or funded by the WEF, nor is it related to the organization in any other way. The report was actually co-authored by C40 Cities a global network of mayors working to fight climate change; Arup , an engineering consulting firm; and the University of Leeds. It says it was funded by Arup, the university, and the Citi Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the global investment bank. In a section on clothing and textiles, the report does not suggest banning fashion or imposing uniforms on society. Rather, he emphasizes the contribution of clothing and textile waste to consumption-related emissions and argues that these emissions could be reduced if people limited the number of clothes they buy each year. Eight pieces per person per year by 2030 would be a progressive goal, according to the report, and three pieces aggressive. The WEF has initiatives similar to C40 Cities, but the two organizations are independent of each other, Zopf said. He confirmed that the WEF had not funded either C40 Cities or the 2019 report. The WEF has long been the subject of conspiracy theories and a repeated target of misinformation. The Peoples Voice did not immediately return a request for comment. ___ This is part of PA’s efforts to combat widely shared misinformation, including working with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

