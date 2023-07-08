Dua Lipa wears a cut-out dress for a Greek getaway with her new boyfriend





Dua Lipa had the rocky launch of the year in May at the Cannes Film Festival where she first appeared with her new boyfriend, Romain Gravas. Now, after wishing her a Happy birthday On Monday, Dua continued to make Instagram official with a series of vacation snaps with her new adventure (along with some summer-ready ensembles). Duas’ most recent post featured several photos from his summer getaway to Sifnos, Greece. Of the five looks she posted, one in particular stood out for both its interesting silhouette and the PDA moments she shared with Gravas while wearing it. The piece was a unique take on the little black dress with a variety of modern details. The top half of the dress was relatively simple, almost mimicking the shape of a basic t-shirt. Around the waist, however, things started to tighten and eventually ended in an asymmetrical hemline. Things didn’t stop there. On the left side of the dress, there was a square cutout that extended from her waist to her upper thigh. There was also a long piece of fabric in the shape of a train that almost dangled from his shoes. We’ve seen plenty of variations of the little black dress lately on everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Dakota Johnson. And while the Duas piece had an added edge, it also seemed like the perfect style for a light, versatile, and easy-to-style summer getaway. Dua let the dress shine on its own as she slicked her hair back into a casual bun and opted for metallic slingback heels to complete the look. Unsurprisingly, Dua also tried on various bikinis while on vacation. She shared photos wearing a simple black number as well as a high waisted pink ensemble. The 27-year-old hit the beach town wearing two more intricate dresses in addition to her swimsuit. The first was a one-shouldered green satin number (however, we couldn’t really see much of the piece except for the top half). There was also another black dress, this one, a sequin crochet blanket that had a cutout in the front. Think of her La Vacanza collection with Versace or her new romance, but Dua seems to be soaking it all up this summer. Including some pretty stellar looks.

