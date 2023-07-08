Fashion
The calculus of fashion sustainability – POLITICO
COPENHAGEN On the surface, it was everything you’d expect from a high-end fashion industry on its knees.
Green juice at breakfast, impeccably dressed speakers, Mot & Chandon flowing before dinner.
But the subject at the heart of this year World Fashion Summit in Copenhagen was less glamorous: how can a sector that thrived on novelty and extravagance survive global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate waste?
From bringing more transparency to supply chains to developing more sustainable manufacturing methods, panels focused on how the fashion industry can comply with EU and US regulations at come.
It is with good reason. The bloc’s textile industry faces an onslaught of regulation that could force a judgment on its environmental and human rights abuses.
The EU textiles and clothing sector achieved a turnover of 147 billion billion worldwide in 2021, according the industrial body Euratex. All this economic activity has caused significant damage to the environment, including chemical pollution caused by viscose factories, mountains of textile waste and one heavy carbon footprint.
Some 80 percent of those impacts occur beyond the borders of the bloc, where most textile production takes place, according to the European Environment Agency. Cotton cultivation, fiber production, and garment manufacturing, for example, occur primarily in Asia.
Another sore point is workers’ rights. According to estimates by the Clean Clothes Campaign, the minimum wage for garment workers in Bangladesh is $94 per month, while the living wage is estimated at $569 per month. Ten years after a factory collapsed in Bangladesh killing more than 1,100 garment workers in April, a fire engulfed a garment factory in Karachi, Pakistan, murder four firefighters and injuring nearly a dozen others.
And after all that, in Europe, only one garment ends up being worn on average seven or eight times before being launched.
Regulatory Assault
In a bid to clean up the industry mess, the EU is pushing ahead with new rules on supply chains, greenwashing and sustainable design.
New EU eco-design rules, for example, would force companies to adhere to (as yet undefined) rules on making their clothes sustainable. A ban on businesses destroying unsold goods is looming and just this week Brussels announced new laws forcing industry to pay for cleaning up the waste it produces.
Most of these proposals won’t come into force for several years, but the change for the industry could be costly.
At the Global Fashion Summit in the Danish capital, speakers and conference attendees cut a fine figure.
Nicolaj Reffstrup, co-founder of Danish fashion brand Ganni, said his brand welcomes “any kind of legislation that will level the playing field and push the agenda forward”.
Amanda Tucker, vice president of responsible sourcing and sustainability at US retail giant Target, stressed the importance “of involving brands and suppliers in the formulation of these policies”, otherwise it “won’t will not apply”.
But industry players are also worried about the increasingly uncertain future.
So far we are an unregulated industry, so everything is new and people are scared,” said Clmence Hermann, senior public affairs and sustainability manager at online fashion portal Zalando. “People are scared uncertainty, change. People don’t know where to start.”
Turn up the pressure
Faced with the threat of increased regulation, companies are racing to figure out how to control their own supply chains and green their manufacturing processes.
TrusTrace, a software company that claims it can help companies watch for red flags in their value chains, said it has seen its business soar over the past two years.
Alternative leather brands like Desserto, which creates leather-like materials from cacti and plastic, are raking in industry collaborations.
But for environmentalists, things are not moving fast enough.
Valrie Boiten, policy manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said programs requiring fashion companies to take responsibility for the waste produced by their products are an “important first step”, but they “will not disrupt the short life of our textile products”.
“It’s amazing that fast fashion or fashion brands, for the first time, are responsible for paying for this. But it’s the minimum and you’re talking about gigantic companies,” said Livia Firth, co-founder of the sustainable development consulting firm Eco-Age. “That, to them, is like peanuts.”
What is needed, Boiten added, is a “radical transformation in terms of circular product design and business models to ensure that textiles are not thrown away in the first place.
Common demands among green textile campaigners include concrete EU targets for reuse, recycling of textile waste and strong measures in forthcoming Brussels ecodesign laws for the textile industry.
They are backed by the European Parliament, which earlier this year voted overwhelmingly to push the Commission to include targets for the prevention, collection, reuse and recycling of textile waste in forthcoming legislation.
Green MEP Anna Cavazzini said the EU urgently needs to “reduce our consumption of materials, set waste prevention targets and facilitate the reduction of carbon emissions in production and products”.
Fashion leaders say they are listening but warn the revolution won’t happen overnight.
“I hear the urgency and [they’re] absolutely right, but how do we actually get there in a way that is actually doable? Zalando’s Hermann said. “We have to start from very low. And it will take time. But I think people are engaged.”
