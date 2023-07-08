Unusual pattern buttons on men’s shirts are always on the right, and women’s on the left

Internet experts have revealed the unusual reason why male pimples and female pimples are opposite.

Someone on Reddit asked why the buttons on women’s clothing are on the left while the buttons on men’s clothing are on the right.

A savvy Reddit user responded with a surprising answer that referenced the history of buttons on clothes.

The user explained that in Victorian times, women often had maids and household staff to help them dress.

Since the majority of people are right-handed, buttons for women’s clothing were placed on the opposite side, on the left, to help servants do their jobs.

Servants were often used because the clothing worn by wealthy Victorian women often consisted of multiple layers.

These layers included undergarments, corsets, petticoats, and several layers of dresses – which often all had buttons themselves.

Men, on the other hand, usually dressed themselves, which means that the buttons of their clothes are designed to be made by the wearer himself.

“Men’s clothing buttons are lined up so they can easily get dressed,” Reddit user way2funni said.

“Victorian women in the upper classes regularly had maids and servants to dress them.”

“So the placement of the buttons was for them (not the wearer) to make it easier to dress a woman who may have multiple layers of clothing, many of which had their own set of buttons,” the Redditor explained.

The legacy of Victorian era dress practices has been described as being ‘stuck’ over the past century, even though most people now dress themselves.

The issue has been raised many times before, however, with various theories being put forward as to why this remains the case.

Historians have said that men’s buttons on the right side of their shirts may be a legacy of how armor was designed in the Middle Ages.

In their book “The Art of Chivalry”, historians Helmut Nickel, Stuart Pyhrr and Leonid Tarassuk claim that the designs are based on those used to protect knights in times of war.

“To ensure that the tip of an enemy’s spear did not slip between the plates, they overlapped from left to right,” historians say.

“Thus, men’s jackets button from left to right, even to the present day.”