Deepika Padukone pays tribute to Ranveer Singh’s contribution to menswear





Rishika Khanna Updated: 3 hours ago Follow Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Picture: Twitter) Ranveer Singh love for his wife Deepika Padukone is well known, and he never misses an opportunity to praise and adore the actress. While the couple’s adorable videos are all over the internet, fans were upset when Padukone chose not to share a birthday message for her hubby on social media. A few days later, she took to her Instagram Stories to shout out to her husband as she shared vogue the post. Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Story



The 37-year-old actress became her husband’s cheerleader as she accepted Vogues’ post which claimed Singh had played a huge role in the evolution of men’s fashion in India. Sharing the post on the Instagram story, she added a sticker that read, Hell Yea. Deepika Padukone’s Instagram story. (Picture: Instagram) fashion post



Vogue, a leading fashion and lifestyle magazine, shared some photos from Singh’s fashion collection and credited the actor for bringing about a change in men’s fashion. Sharing the post they wrote, it won’t be an exaggeration to claim that #RanveerSingh (@ranveersingh) has played its part in changing the way we view men’s fashion in India. Ostentatious, over-the-top and unabashed fashion choices are anything but conventional. In celebration of the cast’s birthday, we revisit some of his best street style moments from the past year. Ranveer Singh’s Unique Outfits



When it comes to fashion, the 38-year-old actor isn’t shy about trying on or experimenting with clothes. Her outfits are often the subject of discussion and are sometimes called bizarre. Her attires are usually full of color and most of them have been given their own personal touch. He wore a long skirt with a coat which really surprised the audience.

The internet also makes funny memes about how he steals Deepika Padukones’ clothes. (Pun intended). Ranveer Singh’s birthday



Ranveer Singh’s birthday was June 6 when he turned 38. Many players in the film industry have wished it on their respective social networks. Upcoming projects



Singh will next be seen in Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is set to be released on July 28, 2023. For Bollywood news, daily horoscope, movie reviews, listen to the best podcasts on romance, drama, horror podcasts and more!

