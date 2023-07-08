Fashion
At the first Kenzo show in Shanghai, Alessandro Michele would have met LVMH
Kenzo will present its spring 2024 collection in Shanghai
For the brand’s very first fashion show in China, Kenzo will present its spring 2024 men’s and women’s collection on July 28 in Shanghai after its premiere in Paris during Men’s fashion week last month. The Shanghai show will feature new iterations of the Kenzo looks that paraded in Paris. With 40 stores across China, the brand “strengthens its strong commitment and growing presence in the Chinese market,” according to a press release. {Fashionista Inbox}
Alessandro Michele would have met LVMH
Alexander Michaelformer artistic director of Gucci, met DiorCEO of and LVMH heir Delphine Arnaultpuck line sheet writer Lauren Sherman reports. Having boosted Gucci’s annual sales to more than 10 billion in 2022, Michele is a highly sought-after designer. It is unclear whether Michele will join the LVMH family in any capacity. {Puck/paywall}
Will fashion choose Threads over Twitter?
Meta on Wednesday launched Threads, its Twitter app allowing users to connect through their Instagram accounts. Billionaire under owner Elon Musk, Twitter recently instituted limits on the number of posts users can see, causing many to search for an alternative app. For the fashion industry, Threads could serve as a “new channel to reach customers”, writes fashion company reporter Marc Bain. {fashion company/paywall}
Inside the “Barbie” marketing strategy
It’s a Barbie world, and we just live in it. Axios ran the numbers, and with more than 100 brand partnership deals completed before the film’s July 21 release, the “Barbie” film’s marketing team took an untraditional, yet effective, route. Barbie has taken over everything from X-Box consoles to nail polish to ice cream. Barbie fans can even stay in Barbie’s Malibu Dream House thanks to Airbnb. To bring this Barbie universe to life, Mattel collects 5 to 15% of sales from its partnerships, or a flat license fee, according to a report published in The Wall Street Journal. {Axios}
