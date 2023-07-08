Fashion
Cathy Horyn Reviews Valentino Fall 2023 Haute Couture Show
From left to right: Jean Paul Gaultier, Valentino, Fendi
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier, Getty Images, Courtesy of Fendi
Pierpaolo Piccioli called his Valentino couture collection Un Château, which is kind of funny, considering the location was the Château de Chantilly. Some creators have the genius to find the paradox in a castle tower, a ditch. Piccioli said he liked the idea of showing simple clothes in a place where rules once mattered. Maybe, but you can’t exactly erase the image of a castle in a drone shot, nor can you ignore the fact that the international super-rich are back in full force. This week, many were passing through Paris, stopping at fashion houses, jewelers before heading to the south of France, or to Italy, or their yachts for the summer.
We peons were on the road to Chantilly, a 90-minute walk from Paris at rush hour. That’s another thing that seems to poke fun at Picciolis’ fantasy of simplicity, calm and humanity gathered by the moat at sunset: the cost of bringing people there, not just several hundred guests, but also models, dressers, photographers, caterers, security guards and staff from the Valentinos workshops in Rome. The decision to show on the grounds of one of Europe’s most spectacular castles is starting to make sense. The gain in terms of images is enormous.
Valentino.
Photo: Getty Images
A few years ago, Piccioli set Valentino on a new path of gorgeous colors and lighter, almost minimalist designs, a look that bridged Valentino glamor with the realities of contemporary life. In the meantime, he’s occasionally returned to sequins and ruffles, as he did in January for a nightclub-themed show and later for a silly ready-to-wear collection. He had no explanation for the switch to simplicity beyond, I think it’s more fair for this moment.
Valentino.
Photo: Getty Images
So it seems. Kaia Gerber opened the show in an oversized white cotton shirt and pair of blue jeans, embroidered with thousands upon thousands of tiny beads to mimic the texture and hues of denim. One of the next looks on the long, winding catwalk was basically a creamy white cashmere T-shirt. You pass it more or less above your head; what you can’t see is the sheer inner structure, a kind of corset, which holds the dress (and you) in place and allows the fabric to do its job, which is to flow. Piccioli has done a number of styles like this in hard-to-identify shades of gray, lilac, and pink. Still in the same casual-glam style, there were kaftans, baggy coats with a hint of grand church pomp, and stunning prints that looked like pop abstractions of baroque patterns.
Valentino.
Photo: Getty Images
Although the collection didn’t quite have the thunder of its original color explosion, and the hooded stoles also looked second-hand, its timing was perfect.
Fendi.
Photo: Getty Images
Last season, we sold as many couture dresses as possible, Fendis Kim Jones told me. It’s so easy to wear. Its clothes are also relatively simple, or perhaps deceptively simple, but one difference between Fendi and many other houses is that the degree of finesse seems higher. This is the case of manufacturing, the quality of fabrics and especially the choice of colors. Jones has one of the best eyes for color in the business, evident in the light emerald and plush ruby satin chosen for a pair of draped dresses. There’s no way to achieve these fits, fits and finishes outside of high fashion, and Jones leaves no room for doubt.
Fendi.
Photo: Getty Images
At the same time, there is a pragmatism at work. Tailoring is a dressy business these days with a big marketing focus; Gone are the days when houses offered their private clients a complete wardrobe. offered the kind of fitted, flawless dresses that actresses will love, especially during awards season. But Jones was one of the few designers this week who thought about including so-called short cocktail dresses in the line. Cleverly draped, unadorned, they looked great.
Armani Private.
Photo: Courtesy of Armani Priv
Alexandre Vautier.
Photo: Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier
Another thing I loved was the way he used the corset, if you can call the center panel stretched in some of his dresses. It added an athletic feel without losing the overall polish of the clothes. The collection marked the launch of the brand’s high jewelry line, designed by Delfina Delettrez Fendi. Hence the jewelry palette mixed with earth tones, tiny jewelry box pouches, and a modest scattering of embellishments, including crystals on a bisque-colored coat done in feather-trimmed shear and an all-beaded suit of large pink stones and worn with one of Delettrez Fendis diamond necklaces. The suit, Jones said, was inspired by a pair of leggings once owned by artist and fashion icon Leigh Bowery.
Jean paul Gaultier.
Photo: Courtesy of Jean-Paul Gaultier
Julien Dosena, the latest guest designer at Jean Paul Gaultier, went in the opposite direction, as one would expect from a house that brazenly outraged the subculture. And isn’t that where most of the best fashion ideas come from? (Well, at least until recently.) Last season, Haider Ackermann took a decidedly high fashion stance at Gaultier, with models striking poses. Dosena, the designer of Paco Rabanne, who was around 8 years old when he first saw Gaultier on French TV, based his vision on the street and landmark shows including Rabbi Chic, then moved the seats closer together from the runway so that the models practically touched the guests.
Jean paul Gaultier.
Photo: Courtesy of Jean-Paul Gaultier
It was a solid collection, with pinstripe stitching, some clever uses of Paco chain stitch, gorgeous archival lace and an embroidered blouse with a gray feathered pencil skirt, and the requisite bangs on what rest of the property (if any), such as a see-through slip dresses with a full embroidered bush.
