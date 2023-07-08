Cardi B ditched heels and got a lift (literally) at Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Week





Cardi B clearly had an amazing time at the fall 2023 couture shows in Paris, but not her feet! The rapper has sat front row at a plethora of runways, including Fendi and Schiaparelli, in head-to-toe looks from every fashion house. She wore velvet, sequins, surreal headpieces and jewelry, changed her glam from morning to night, and posed for photo after photo. No wonder she has tired feet! After the Gaurav Gupta show, Cardi ditched the heels and was picked up by one of her team members. She attended the show in a lime green sequined dress with a pillow top and wore a pair of silver platforms under the dress, but she must have been ready for a break as photographers caught her without shoes, literally worn, a huge smile on her face after she took off her stilettos. (Cute white pedicure, Cardi!) MEGA We’ve all been there: you spent all day in extremely cute but maybe not the most comfortable shoes ever, and now you’re paying for it with blisters, sore arches or pinched toes. There’s nothing quite like the sweet relief of taking off said shoes and going barefoot! Grab those Ugg slippers and relax, Cardi, you’ve earned your fashion week badge. Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Pierre Suu/Getty Images Cardi’s sewing week looks should be studied, they are so good. Throughout the week, the rapper wore stunning creations including a custom strapless Schiaparelli dress, a Thom Browne tweed suit, a Valentino print jumpsuit and matching coat, a Gaultier bodysuit and lots and lots of heels, well. sure, including a pretty pearl- embellished sandal and a classic white pump. The looks were fabulous, but we hope Cardi packed a few comfy pairs of sneakers for the plane ride home. MEGA WWD/Getty Images You want more teen vogue? Check out these stories:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.teenvogue.com/story/cardi-b-ditched-the-heels-carried-at-paris-haute-couture-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

