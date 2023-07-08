Sustainable Fashion for Every Season: 8 Tips and Tricks for Dressing Responsibly | fashion trends





Dressing responsibly empowers us to shape a more sustainable future. At a time when conscious choices are gaining ground, sustainable fashion has become a powerful movement that fuses style and ethics. It’s time to embrace the concept of dressing responsibly and making fashion choices that respect both the planet and people. Whether it’s spring, summer, fall or winter, sustainable fashion can be seamlessly integrated into every season of the year. From reducing waste to supporting ethical production, dressing responsibly can make a significant difference to our environmental footprint. (Cherie Birkner on Unsplash) According to a report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE, 2018), fashion production accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions and contributes to water pollution. The UNECE also reports that 85% of textiles end up in landfills each year. The United Nations Environment Program in its 2019 report (UNEP) points out that around 60% of fashion materials are plastic. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for sustainable practices and ethical choices in the fashion industry. By promoting responsible fashion, we can lessen the environmental impact and move towards a more sustainable future. From eco-friendly materials to ethical style choices, let’s explore the key elements that make a wardrobe sustainable, ensuring your fashion choices align with your values. (Also read: Sustainable Fashion Trends in India ) Sustainable fashion tips for every season Senthil Sankar, Managing Partner at EcoLine Clothing, shares some tips and tricks with HT Lifestyle that will help you embrace sustainable fashion in all its glory no matter how the seasons change. 1. Sustainable wardrobe essentials Create a lasting wardrobe by prioritizing quality over quantity. Invest in durable, timeless and versatile clothing that lasts through the seasons. This reduces waste by minimizing the need for frequent replacements. 2. Vintage charms Embrace second-hand and vintage fashion to find unique treasures and reduce clothing waste. Enjoy the hunt for unique pieces by shopping at thrift stores, consignment stores, and online platforms that feature pre-loved clothes, each with a unique story to tell. 3. Smart choices Opt for sustainable materials such as organic cotton, linen, hemp or bamboo, which have a lower environmental impact compared to synthetic fibres. These natural fibers are biodegradable and often require less water and energy to produce, making them more sustainable choices for your wardrobe. 4. Practice seasonal layering Increase the usability of your clothes by layering them instead of constantly buying new items each season. Add tights, cardigans and boots to transition summer dresses into fall. This approach provides versatility and reduces over-purchasing. 5. Repair and Repair Extend the life of your clothes by learning basic sewing skills and repairing minor damage. A loose button or a small tear doesn’t have to signal the end. Instead, see it as a chance to get creative, adding some unique embellishments or patches to update your clothes. 6. Opt for ethical brands Support ethical brands with transparent supply chains. Look for Fair Trade or GOTS certifications for workers’ rights and environmentally responsible production. By doing so, you contribute to a sustainable fashion industry. 7. Rental: sustainable style When attending special events, opt to rent or borrow outfits instead of buying new ones. Rental platforms provide access to designer pieces at a lower cost. By choosing this alternative, you can enjoy high-end fashion while reducing your environmental footprint. 8. Awareness Stay up to date on sustainable fashion developments and share your knowledge with others. Start conversations about responsible clothing and get your friends and family to join the movement. By advocating for sustainable fashion, we can have a lasting impact. Sustainable fashion is not a passing trend but a necessary shift towards a more responsible and environmentally friendly industry. By incorporating these tips and tricks into your wardrobe choices, you can have a positive impact on the environment while looking fabulous in every season.

