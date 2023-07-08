



The first scratches Nikki Kule remembers were on a t-shirt her parents, Gene and Arlene Kule, bought her in Portofino, Italy. Anyone familiar with her eponymous clothing brand knows that the classic print made a lasting impression, just like her parents loved the fashion. My parents both worked in the fashion industry and enjoyed craftsmanship, so it was deeply ingrained in me from childhood, she said The Review of the Center. Together, they founded the Happy Legs brand, to which we attribute bring bell funds to the united states in the 1970s, earning Gene the legendary nickname of King of Pants. And if Gene Kule was the king of pants, Nikki Kule is the queen of stripes. She founded In this in 2001 as a luxury children’s clothing brand and later served as creative director for children at Brooks Brothers. Although she always creates joyful children’s collection, she relaunched Kule in 2015 with an eye on the feminine and more particularly on striped pieces that are both playful and timeless. After focusing on children for so many years and then my own children, I decided to focus on women’s clothing and what was missing from my own wardrobe, she said. . What was mostly missing was perfect striped t-shirt. We’ve been working on perfecting our t-shirt for years, Kule said. The shape of the t-shirt and the quality of the cotton are the most important. All Kule t-shirts are made of soft, lightweight cotton from a family business in Portugal. “Stripes are fun. There’s no getting around it.” Nikki Kule, founder of Kule While t-shirts are a staple, Kule appreciates stripes in all their forms, including bins, Dressesand even socks for men. It winks at fashion icons who have turned to print time and time again, across very different eras. Picasso, Coco Chanel, Chloé Sevigny, Sofia Coppola and Timothée Chalamet wore stripes, she said. Trends repeat and stripes have outgrown the gimmick of a trend; they have no expiration date. They work just as well in a city as they do on the beach, Kule said, making her store a natural fit for Rockefeller Center, which she calls the heart of the city and a hub for tourists and locals. Shoppers will find new colorways and sweaters in stores this fall, but first, there’s plenty of time to wear Kules summer pieces in a sunny destination. Stripes in the summer remind me of umbrellas and striped awnings, she says. Stripes are fun. There is no way around it. Here, Kule shares how to have fashionable fun with stripes this summer and beyond. 1. Invest in a wear-everywhere t-shirt. strainer modern t-shirt is a bestseller. With an easy-to-wear straight fit, it’s the perfect basic tee no matter how you want to wear it, but it pairs particularly well with denim. 2. Style stripes in two ways. There are two distinct ways to style stripes, Kule said. They are associated with other classic, but solid pieces. Pairing a classic navy blazer with a striped tee adds instant interest. Another way to style them is with more stripes or a smaller pattern, she added. I love a striped ensemble. 3. Keep it light when temperatures rise. Summer is all about dressing comfortably in the summer heat, Kule said. A featherweight striped tee works from the city to the coast. Her top picks when packing for a cozy getaway are the malibu And Low t-shirts: they give the impression that you are wearing a cloud. 4. Use silk to enhance your look. 5. Don’t be afraid to mix prints. Stripes pair well with florals, Kule said, pointing to a recent collaboration with One/Of, which was sold exclusively at the Rockefeller Center store. She notes that some of the most influential women in fashion right now, including Chloe King and Blanca Mir, also like to pair Kule stripes with other designs. 6. Go for a matching moment. Kules Charley t-shirt in cream/navy is a favorite with children and provides the perfect opportunity to match Mom And dad. Kule is open at 610 Fifth Avenue (in the Channel Gardens) Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

