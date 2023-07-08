John Deere Classic style, a host of young stars vie for the first PGA Tour title

The John Deere Classic has a reputation for launching the careers of PGA Tour stars.

Payne Stewart notched his first Tour victory in the Quad Cities in 1982, as did future great champions David Toms (1997), Jordan Spieth (2013) and Bryson DeChambeau (2017). Not to mention, 20-year-old Tiger Woods made his third professional start at the 1996 John Deere, capturing his first 54-hole lead. Ed Fiori, however, would stalk the Big Cat and Woods would be tied for fifth.

This year, across 36 holes at the TPC Deere Run, a host of up-and-coming young players maintain the reputation of the event, as they are in a prime position to change their lives forever by entering the winner’s circle for the first time. Round.

Cam Young, the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, leads at under 13, two strokes ahead of Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd and Adam Schenk. although he has yet to claim that elusive first victory.

“Everyone came here this week to win a golf tournament,” Young said Friday.

Two sponsor exemptions Ludvig Aberg and William Mouw have their first wins within reach playing with house money, sitting T-5, three strokes behind Young.

Many have anointed Aberg, 23, the next big thing. He was the top amateur in the world at Texas Tech before turning professional at the RBC Canadian Open last month. There the Swede finished T-25, followed by a T-24 in the Travelers Championship. Last week at Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aberg fought early but finished the T-40 with a 72 in the final round.

BY Brentley Romine

Weak John Deere Classic field? Don’t tell Cam Young, who will be grouped with fellow Ryder Cup hopeful Ludvig Aberg.

“Last week was such a fun experience for me to be in this position, which I’ve never really been in before,” Aberg said after round two at the TPC Deere Run. “So I think I’m going to use a lot of those experiences to my advantage this week.”

Straight out of the NCAA Championship at the end of May, the streak has been busy for Aberg, but he’s trying to “have fun with it.” In doing so, he has already put himself in a position to eventually make Team Europe for the Ryder Cup. A win could secure his place in the team, but as he chases the win, he doesn’t think that far ahead.

“If you told me a month ago that I was going to be selected for the Ryder Cup, I wouldn’t believe you,” he said. “So obviously all I can do is prepare for each tournament as well as I can and try to execute my game plan, but we’ll see where that happens. And if that happens, great; if not, I’ll be happy enough anyway.”

Meanwhile, Mouw, who is bogey-free for two laps, is hoping for his own big introduction in a slightly more unlikely way.

The 22-year-old American, who was part of the Pepperdines 2021 NCAA title, turned pro in June after the NCAA championship. He has four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with three top 25 finishes and made his tour debut at the US Open, where he missed the cut.

He and Aberg go “way back” to their junior golf days and are now battling for victory on the sport’s biggest stage.

“We’re a competitive bunch of buddies,” Mouw said.

Although only one can emerge victorious, there is no doubt that the future is bright.

“Aberg played very well,” Mouw said. “College golf is now really competitive, and it’s going in the right direction. Now a few of us are proving it that way. I’m just happy to be here with some of the best golfers.”

Perhaps one of these young stallions will add his name to the John Deere Classic tradition, alongside Stewart and Spieth, to launch an illustrious career. But whoever fails this weekend shouldn’t be discouraged, just ask Tiger how it went 27 years ago.