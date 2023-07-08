Mexican restaurant in NJ serving a strict dress code





It’s their way or the highway. A Mexican restaurant in New Jersey serves ultra-strict cuisine dress code – despite being on a truck route next to a QuickChek convenience store. Canteen 46 — next to Route 46 freeway in Ridgefield — has a long list of fashion faux pas including: no plain white t-shirts, men’s tank tops/sleeveless shirts, beachwear, tracksuits/ sportswear, loose clothing, flip-flops or slippers, work boots or inappropriate headgear. “We don’t want to be like a regular restaurant, we want to be upscale,” partner and manager Joaquin Molina told The Post. Dress regulations — which are posted on its website and a sign on the front door — begin with “no plain white t-shirts.” “I don’t know why, but a lot of people think having a white shirt is being part of a gang,” said Rafael Anaya, hospitality consultant behind the Anaya Group, who works with Cantina 46.





The dress code is posted on the front door and on the restaurant’s website. Aristide Economopoulos for NY Post Baggy clothes — especially for men — just don’t work with the joint’s $138 Tomahawk steak bites. “It doesn’t look good, that you have your pants all the way down here, showing your underwear, while you have a family here eating with children,” said Molina, 33, from the Dominican Republic. Below the dress code, in all capital letters, it says: “We reserve the right to refuse admission”.





Partner and owner Joaquin Molina (right) suggested the policy to his team, which includes hospitality consultant Rafael Anaya. Aristide Economopoulos for NY Post





The hostess told a couple that their attire was against the dress code policy. Aristide Economopoulos for NY Post That’s what happened on a recent weeknight, when a man with a backwards hat and a woman wearing flip-flops walked in for a bite to eat. “I said, ‘We have a dress code. I’m sorry,” said hostess Richely Patricio. “They said, ‘OK, next time.'” Cantina 46, which opened on April 28, posted the dress code on her Instagram page – and some were surprised by the strict policy. “Look at this one, ‘No flip flops?! No sleeves.’ ‘No sleeves’ in Mexico means ‘What’s wrong with you, man?’ said Anaya, originally from Colombia.





After the restaurant posted the dress code on Instagram, some users expressed surprise. Aristide Economopoulos for NY Post Others thought the rules were more appropriate for Central Park West – as opposed to Ridgefield Park. “Are you located in New York or on truck route 46 in Ridgefield Park?” @kadensmommy14 wondered. “It’s not a smart business decision to turn off potential customers before you even have a customer base,” said user @bernoutgsx1. But customers eating at the restaurant approved. “I think that’s a good thing because a lot of places don’t have a dress code,” Cassidy Solis said. “There are plenty of other places to eat if you want to relax with flip flops.”





Customers at the restaurant, located on Route 46, seem to appreciate the politics. Aristide Economopoulos for NY Post





Cantina 46 has turned people away for not following their dress code. Aristide Economopoulos for NY Post Another guest applauded the high-end makeover. “It’s an old restaurant that’s been turned into Chinese food that I haven’t been to in a million years,” Jamie Rodriguez said. “It still looks like a restaurant, so they try to stand out.” Meanwhile, rejected clients have returned — but this time dressed to impress, Molina noted. “They call a manager and say, ‘I was fired’, but now I’m [dressed correctly],'” he said. “When they do that, we send them a free drink.”

