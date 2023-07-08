2 men arrested in Texas shooting that left 3 dead, 8 injured at rally after 4th of July festival





DALLAS (AP) Two men were arrested Friday in a shooting that killed three people and injured eight others as a crowd of hundreds gathered in a Texas neighborhood on the eve of July 4, police said. Christopher Redic Jr., 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, have both been arrested for murder in connection with the July 3 shooting in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como, the Fort Worth Police Chief said. Neil Noakes. Noakes said investigators believe the shooting was gang-related and followed some sort of altercation. I don’t know specifically who they were shooting at, Noakes said. It is possible that the altercation was the cause of the violence. He said there could be more arrests. Police previously said several men fired indiscriminately into the crowd. The shooting erupted about two hours after the end of the Independence Day celebration called ComoFest in the historically black neighborhood. The celebration had taken place in a park several blocks from the area where the shots had been fired. Police said the shooting on Horne Street was separate and unrelated to ComoFest. The three people killed were Paul Willis, 18, Cynthia Santos, 22, and Gabriella Navarrete, 18, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiners’ Office. It was unclear whether Redic or Williams had attorneys representing them. Following the inaugural celebration of ComoFest in 2021, eight people were shot and wounded near a car wash in the area. Noakes said police have been discussing with the community how the rally should go forward. This after-party, if you will, is not going to look the same, he said. The neighborhood has held an annual 4th of July parade for over 70 years. The parade took place on Tuesday morning, with people gathering along the street where the shooting had taken place the night before. Noakes called Como one of Fort Worth’s most historic and beloved communities and said in the face of the gunfight, she stood tall, rallied together and loved each other. A series of shootings in the United States over the 4th of July weekend sparked fear in communities across the country. In Baltimore, 30 people were shot, two fatally, at a neighborhood party. In Philadelphia, a heavily armed gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire on city streets, killing five people and injuring two boys. At least three people were killed and 10 injured during an annual Fourth of July celebration in Louisiana. A 7-year-old child was shot dead in Tampa after two groups gathered along a roadway for Independence Day began fighting. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

