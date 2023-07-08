Why does fashion need haute couture?

PARIS At 10 a.m. on Monday, a swarm of extremely well-heeled customers dressed in Schiaparelli looks, holding Schiaparelli bags and wearing shiny gold Schiaparelli jewelry, often the same pieces, from the same collections, streamed into the Petit Palais in Paris en masse. .

It was the official start of haute couture’s pinnacle moment: Haute Couture Week, which came this season after days of protests after French police brazenly shot dead 17-year-old Nehel Merzouk in broad daylight. creating a strange dissonance between fashion and life. in the streets of Paris.

But the shows continued. Over the past few years, the talented designer Daniel Roseberry To brings the historic fashion house to life created in 1927 by Elsa Schiaparelli drawing on her surreal and eccentric design signatures. Schiaparelli was a contemporary of Coco Chanel and is known for her collaborations with Salvador Dal. In 1954, the house fell into disrepair. The brand and its archives were acquired by Italian luxury magnate Diego Della Valle in 2007. He hired Daniel in 2019 to modernize the house and make it relevant for a fashion machine now carried by social media and pop culture.

Signal Cardi Bthe 30-year-old rapper with over 168 million Instagram followers, who entered the show business long after everyone was seated stylist, entourage and group of photographers in tow looking amazing in a chunky concoction Schiaparelli of black wool tendrils that looked like feathers, over a strapless velvet bodycon dress with the house’s signature gold detailing.

Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/24 show. (Getty Images/Corbis via Getty Images)

So what is Haute Couture for in 2023? Is it about selling (very expensive) clothes, cultivating customers and building a real business? Is it about creating a dream through which brands can sell more fragrances and accessories? Or is it a place of innovation, like an R&D lab, where designers can deploy their creativity to develop garments of unusual scale, complexity and creativity that can then inform and inspire a whole House, maybe a whole industry?

This week in Paris, we saw examples of all of the above. Chanel, Dior and Elie Saab were squarely focused on serving their ultra-wealthy clientele rather than bold creative statements. AT jean paul Gaultier and Viktor & Rolf, the main objective is to boost sales of their popular fragrances. And to Balenciaga, Thom Browne And Schiaparelli, the focus was on creativity, precision craftsmanship and craftsmanship. That’s what makes these shows interesting to watch: understanding how different companies use centuries-old traditions of tailoring to drive different business strategies.

Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023. (Balenciaga)

I prefer the idea of ​​couture as a center of innovation, which is why Demnas Balenciaga was my favorite of the week. (Gaultier also found a clever way to do it, using a cast of guest designers this season was Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena to reinterpret the brand’s codes and mix them with their own personal signatures.) Nowadays , ready-to-wear – fashion shows are resolutely commercial and thoroughly marketed. The only way to get things done in fashion is to give designers the space and resources to experiment and try new things, like all of Balenciaga’s menswear tailoring and sculpted wool scarves to give style. feel like they are blowing in the wind.

Thursday afternoon, as the week was coming to an end and after attending 13 shows in the space of just a few days, I went to the Palais de Tokyo to attend Indian designer Gaurav Guptas’ second couture show.

Gupta has been an innovator since starting his fashion business, after graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2003 and working with master designer Hussein Chalayan. I attended his first show in New Delhi in 2006 which was based on this avant-garde spirit. He was too advanced for the Indian market at the time, so he has since moved on to building one of India’s most successful wedding businesses. Showing off to sew allows her to push herself creatively again.

Soon, we found ourselves waiting for Cardi B again. By the time she finally appeared 60 minutes after the appointed hour, wearing a lime green balaclava and a crystal-encrusted bustier and skirt designed by Gaurav, sure enough, the runway photographers were booing, the paparazzi were fighting over their shots and the fashion crowd was on its feet cheering.

(LR) Imran Amed, Cardi B, Fan Bingbing and Leonie Hanne attend the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/24 show in Paris. (Getty Images)

And this time Cardi B was sitting next to me. I leaned over to say hello and asked how his week had been. You must be exhausted, I said, knowing that an hour earlier she was at Fendi with a completely different look.

She smiled, nodded, and said I’m super tired, then added, But we also broke the internet. I said, you sure did!

Earlier in the week, Gaurav and I were discussing the challenges of having a late slot in the schedule after all the big shows have wrapped up and many clients and editors have started to leave. The fact that Cardi B supports her show ensures that millions of people will see her collection.

And by that yardstick, at least, she was an undisputed fashion star this week.

1. It’s official. Gabriela Hearst leaves Chlo at the end of her three-year contract, confirming a report on BoF last week. Hearst had a mixed tenure at Chlo, somewhat crippled by the pandemic and pushed to the limit by having to run two fashion brands at the same time. Now that she’ll be focusing on her own label, expect to see new momentum in her business, which is expected to generate over $20 million in annual revenue. Her final Chlo show will take place on September 28 during Paris Fashion Week. No successor has been announced, although our sources say the house has hired Chemena Kamali, a former Saint Laurent design director for womenswear.

Gabriela Hearst is stepping down as creative director at Chlo. No successor has been named. (Getty Images)

2. This week in Paris, System released its 10th anniversary issue focused on the power of fashion in Paris. BoF columnist Luca Solca and I sat down with the excellent editor Jonathan Wingfield who took the many hours of conversations we had to explore the subject and distilled them into this piece of 12,000 words. TLDR: French luxury companies dominate the fashion industry. They control the entire ecosystem; they have a padlock on it.

Imran Amed and Bernstein analyst Luca Solca discuss how France’s top luxury companies dominate the fashion industry. (Getty Images)

3. We love data-driven journalism at BoF, so Joan Kennedys analysis on what makes a fashion trend go viral is on point: Gone are the days when Miranda Priestly was canonized in The Devil Wears Prada, where the precise lineage of actress Anne Hathaway’s blue sweater could be traced from Oscar de la Rentas’ cerulean dresses to a trash can in a corner. Social media, namely TikTok, has made anyone an agenda, and today’s trends often start with the masses. From cottagecore and quiet luxury to Barbiecore and coastal granny, we’ve analyzed the numbers and one of those trends is surprisingly resilient and it’s not the one with a major movie coming out in two weeks.

4. Fashion industry executives tell me they are increasingly focusing on India, now the most populous country in the world. No doubt this also played a part in Galeries Lafayettes’ decision to expand into the country, sparking debate about the future of luxury retail in the country. Our report from the field by Arnika Thakur reveals industry leaders are divided on whether the expansion of French luxury department stores in India will spur others to enter the rapidly growing market

A rendering of the new branch of the Galeries Lafayette department store which will open in Mumbai, India in 2024. (Lafayette Galleries)

5. Tech-wise, Meta laid down the gauntlet on Wednesday by launching Threads, a competitor to Twitter that has been beleaguered by drama, turmoil and declining ad revenue since Elon Musk acquired the company there. less than a year old. Read Marc Bains’ explanation on what the fashion industry needs to know about the neighborhood’s newest social media platform.

Threads, Meta’s new Twitter challenger. (Getty Images)

6. There was a great conversation on Instagram and on LinkedIn about this graphic from our recent BoF Professional Case Study on Herms examining the effectiveness of the strategy that helped the luxury leather goods mainstay overtake Nike to become the world’s second most valuable publicly traded fashion company, after LVMH. If you haven’t read the in-depth analysis by our deluxe editor Robert Williams, it’s a great weekend read.

–

The BoF Podcast

Imran Amed and Samuel Ross at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. (WPP/Charlie Reynolds)

The creative industries still have a long way to go before they become truly inclusive, according to Samuel Ross, designer and founder of London-based streetwear brand A-Cold-Wall and industrial and product design studio SR_A.

There is not enough diversity in the sector for the high achievers who should be there, he told me a few weeks ago on stage at the WPP Stream, during the annual Cannes International Festival of Creativity Lions, sharing some of the early progress in creating the Samuel Ross Black British Artists Grants Scheme.

This week on The BoF Podcastwe explore Samuel’s creative processes, his approach to engaging young consumers as well as his mission to build a more inclusive creative sector.

Have a good week-end!

Imran Amed, Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, The business of fashion

