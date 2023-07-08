Fashion
Keke Palmer calls out her boyfriend after criticizing her see-through dress
- Keke Palmer responded online after her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, tried to shame her.
- Palmer shared a TikTok video on Friday and then announced new merchandise referencing the spat.
- Jackson slammed Palmer for wearing a see-through dress after giving birth to their son in February.
Keke Palmer has applauded her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, after he slammed her for wearing a see-through dress as a mother.
Palmer admitted her boyfriend’s attempt to shame her mother with the new TikTok video shared Friday. In the video, Palmer dances as a popular TikTok tune plays in the background: “You don’t stop what’s going on with me, honey. So if you’re about to take action, I’m about to log in.”
The “No” actress further addressed the criticism with a tweet Friday with a video of her singing Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” to her baby boy. Palmer and Jackson welcomed their son, Leodis, in February.
Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 8, 2023
“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” Palmer wrote in the caption. “To all the moms, how has your baby changed you?
Palmer doubled down on her position, telling her 2.3 million followers that she was also selling merchandise capitalizing on her partner’s criticism. An “I’m a Motha” crewneck sells for $45while a The “I’m Stevie to the Bullshit” t-shirt is $30.
The drama surrounding Palmer and Jackson began on Wednesday when Jackson tweeted a video of Usher serenading Palmer on his show in Las Vegas. Palmer wore a sheer bodycon dress with subtle polka dots on the fabric.
“It’s the outfit that… you’re a mom,” he writing.
Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023
jackson added: “We live in a generation where a family man does not want the wife and mother of his children to show buttocks to please others and are told how hateful he is. This is my family and my representation I have standards and morals I believe in. I remain my case.
Twitter users were quick to blast Jackson, accusing him of sexism and trying to publicly shame his girlfriend. Jackson appeared to delete his Twitter account after the backlash but later returned tagging Elon Musk And denying the reports in separate tweets.
Hours after Jackson shared his tweets, Palmer appeared to shade her with an Instagram post focused on her Las Vegas outfit. Usher supported Palmer by calling her “Big Boss” and thanking her for attending his show.
More recently, outlets report that the pair unfollowed on Instagram and Jackson deleted Palmer’s photos from his account.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.insider.com/keke-palmer-calls-out-boyfriend-after-he-criticized-sheer-dress-2023-7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rihanna shows off her baby bump in black Athleisure
- Explained: The Alex Carey haircut guilt rumor started by Alastair Cook and denied by Cricket Australia
- Keke Palmer calls out her boyfriend after criticizing her see-through dress
- Google may finally add this long-awaited feature to Gboard
- Smoking gun: Trump’s loudmouth keeps getting him in trouble
- PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Telangana; attacks CM KCR for “corruption”, “scams” | India News
- Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy lookalike teenage son is now an actor – see remarkable photos
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Drifts After Jobs Report Hot But Hopefully Not Too Hot | national news
- Tech Star Joins Twitter Clone, Instagram Threads Reach 70 Million
- IMF: Imran Khan meets with IMF officials and backs Pakistan government’s bailout deal
- Spotlight on Baku: Bollywood’s rising star in global collaboration (PHOTO)
- Swim and Dive adds Olympian Patrick Callan to coaching staff