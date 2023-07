Cardi B was the queen of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Besides Schiaparelli and Fendi, Cardi B was front row in four other shows during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. For Thom Browne I was glad to see her not going the school uniform route. Tweed has always been a constant hallmark of sophistication and elegance, so I was thrilled to see how this piece took inspiration from classic dress codes and reworked to create a look fused with modernity for Cardi B, who is in the best shape of fashion. of his life. Her stylist Kollin Carter shares on Instagram, “I couldn’t keep my eyes off this oversized tweed embroidered men’s blazer in the corner. I decided to take a detour and have the amazing team deconstruct it into two pieces that were fitted, tucked in and sewn together to appear like a one-piece blazer and skirt. Proving that she is ahead of the game, the usual doggy bag has given way to a new Thom Browne dial bag, which debuted on the fall 2023 ready-to-wear show, with the gold helmet. Thom Browne Fall 2023 Thom Browne Fall 2023 For the Balenciaga Show we got a twofer, as the elaborate white tulle coat revealed a gorgeous embellished catsuit accented with an oversized bow. Go out for the jean paul Gaultier Haute Couture show, I have to say I’m more in love with her frizzy straight hair because the catsuit was giving me Fashion Nova vibes. I’m sure the retailer already has a dupe of this catsuit on their virtual shelves. We first covered a Gaurav Gupta look back to 2013, but Cardi B but the designer on the world map, so her invitation to the designer’s second presentation during Haute Couture Fashion Week was a no-brainer. Much like her 2023 Grammy dress, the look was infused with plenty of drama thanks to the quilt-style bolero she opted to turn into a hoodie. Gaurav Gupta Spring 2023 Couture Credit: Visuddhi UNG, Getty, WWD and Vogue.com FTC Disclaimer: Keep in mind that I may receive commissions when you click on links and make purchases. However, this does not affect my reviews.

