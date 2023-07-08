Did the WEF say “humans will all wear uniforms” by 2030?

Claim: A 2019 report funded by the World Economic Forum (WEF) said fashion will be abolished by 2030 and humans will all wear uniforms. Rating:

On July 3, 2023, an article on The people’s voice, a self-proclaimed news site, claimed that the World Economic Forum (WEF) had declared that fashion would be abolished by 2030 and that “humans will all wear uniforms”. The article claimed:

The World Economic Forum has stated that by 2030, fashion will become completely obsolete and all humans will be vegan whether they like it or not. A recently resurfaced report written in 2019 states that humans will only be allowed to buy three pieces of clothing per year and they will be prohibited from buying or consuming meat.

The WEF, an influential international organization known for fostering public-private partnerships around economics, international development, and more, is often the target of a myriad of conspiracy theories surrounding its actual ties to elite networks. who, according to online rumors, plan to create nefarious totalitarian regimes. For the purposes of this fact check, we are focusing on the claim that the WEF has stated that fashion will be abolished by 2030 and humans will all wear uniforms.

This assertion was false and was a misleading interpretation of a real report published by Arup Group, a company that provides design, engineering, architecture, planning and consulting services, in 2019. Thereportis titled “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5C World”.

First, the report was in no way linked to the WEF; The organization neither funded the research nor participated in any capacity.

Instead, the report was “co-created and co-delivered by C40, Arup and the University of Leeds with funding from Arup, the University of Leeds and the Citi Foundation”, according to its credits. .C40 is a network of 100 mayors of major cities around the world who aim to tackle the climate crisis, and the report focused on specific interventions in these cities that could help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

THE GEF website cites Arup Group as a “partner”, saying the two sides have worked together on various initiatives in the past, including the “G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance on Technology Governance” which has brought together various groups and governments to develop strategies on infrastructure, energy, and more. However, just because the Arup Group and the WEF have a work history does not mean that the latter is involved in all of the former’s projects.

Arup describe itself as a “trust-owned” company without “any individual shareholders or outside investors”. The company is possesses by its employees which means that it does not answer to any organization, even less to the WEF.

Second, the report’s authors did not state that fashion will be abolished and humans will all wear uniforms by 2030. We have uploaded a full copy of “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5C World” on the Arup website to review the details.

The report examined the impact of urban consumption on the climate crisis and explored possible changes to ensure C40 member cities reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. , sharing its recommendations with national government officials or citizens in the form of new policies or incentives. The report itself did not enact any policy or regulatory changes.

According to the report, C40 member cities accounted for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions when consumption-related emissions are taken into account.

The report looked at a number of categories that cities could target to reduce these emissions. Among them were clothing and textiles or,how people buy and use clothes and how manufacturers make these products. In this sectionthe report recommends reducing the number of new clothing itemsresidents buy every year and reduce supply chain waste.The report declared:

The clothing and textile industry plays an important role in the global economy. The industry is undergoing a transformation as growth rates are increasingly driven by expanding markets in rapidly developing countries. Emissions from clothing and textiles accounted for 4% of consumption-related emissions from C40 cities in 2017.

On page 82 of report, a study indicated that, if each person had only eight new clothes per year by 2030, and, if by 2050 each person had only three new clothes per year, then overall emissions from industries clothing and textiles would drop considerably. Furthermore, this reduction would be more pronounced, according to the study, if there was a 50% reduction in supply chain waste by 2030, followed by a 75% reduction by 2050.

In other words, while the report recommended that people decrease their amount of new clothing purchases each year as part of a multi-pronged strategy to reduce carbon emissions, it did not declare uniforms universal, nor the end of fashion. Furthermore, the report was not funded by the WEF, nor did the organization play any role in its creation. We therefore rate this statement as “false”.