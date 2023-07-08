Retired San Anselmo fashion designer creates cards for seniors to spread joy

Some of Toni Tierney’s handmade cards for seniors. (Courtesy of Toni Tierney)

Independent Journal of Sherry LaVars/Marin Toni Tierney of San Anselmo creates cards for seniors in Marin.

Independent Journal of Sherry LaVars/Marin Greeting card designer Toni Tierney writes a personal message in one of her personalized cards at her home in San Anselmo.

Independent Journal of Sherry LaVars/Marin Greeting card designer Toni Tierney is making a new personalized card at her home in San Anselmo.

The 4th of July looked a little different this year for Toni Tierney. Amid fireworks, parades and other 4th of July festivities, the San Anselmo resident dropped off more than 200 handmade cards to residents of a Corte Madera memory care center and to her employees, what she has done for the various senior communities and care centers in Marin since 2020.

Over the past three years, she’s created thousands of cards to bring a little joy to those in need, including grocery store workers and firefighters at the height of the pandemic, and to help create a feeling of connection in the community where she has spent most of her life in.

The retired fashion designer who has spent most of her career designing and making baby and toddler clothes started her pandemic project while stuck at home, using cards, ribbons, stamps and other trash she receives from people. She has worked at Goods, a boutique in Mill Valley, for nine years.

Q What motivates you with this?

A I want to spread happiness and joy in our community. When I started delivering to seniors during the pandemic, I wanted them to know the community cared about them and loved them because they were probably on their own. I work at Goods in Mill Valley and with all the leftovers where I work, I make little little gift cards, with the same idea, and I give them out to everybody and to all the kids that come to work and they love. It’s amazing how many people smile when you say I made this map and it creates a community, a way for us to say, I’m thinking of you.

Q What reactions have you had?

A I had sent cards to [former New York City] Governor Cuomo before he was fired during the pandemic to thank him for all his hard work in New York and he sent me the nicest letter back. On Mother’s Day, I was walking through the Redwoods and there was a woman sitting in her wheelchair outside and I walked up to her and said, ‘Here’s a little present for you. She was so happy, and when I came out the card was in her lap and she had her hands on the card. I almost cried and thought, wow if that’s all it takes to show us that we care for each other. The goal is simplicity.

Q What inspired you to get into baby and infant fashion?

A I started in women’s clothing and sold across the United States, but I sat down one day and said, what do I really like to do? I like small and beautiful things. If you think about it, the cards are small. And do something you know you love. I had no children. I also had two stores in Marin, and that gave me a place where I could be around kids, but it was also about loving kids and making them feel beautiful inside and out. ‘outside. I left my sewing machine in the shop so the kids could come in and see what the designers are doing. It was to let the kids know there was creativity out there, maybe to help ignite theirs. I had such a fun career.

Q What attracted you to fashion?

A My grandparents came from Italy to Ellis Island and they went to the Bronx, and my dad grew up there. My grandfather ended up becoming a head pattern maker for a company and my grandmother used to send us boxes of ribbons and threads and I still have a few spools. I would be in heaven. I started doing things in my bedroom when I was young. In high school in the 1960s, I was crocheting bags and trying a million things and asking my mom, what do you think? I had a passion in its own right but my mother came from a generation where we thought it was a hobby. When I started my career, in my early 40s, I enrolled in fashion design school because I knew my teenage self wanted to go so badly. I was the oldest student in the class but I had so much fun, the students were amazing. It’s always been in me, I’ve always done things. I’ve always been driven by the fact that if I could give someone something, it gave me purpose.