Silverstone style watch: how F1 inspired fashion over the years

On the surface, the fashion world and Formula 1 don’t have much in common. But in reality, many sartorial diaries have been influenced by the prestigious motorsport competition, from runways to royal fashionistas and more.

The very first Formula 1 race was held at Silverstone in 1950. By the 1960s the competition had become an international sensation, but it wasn’t until 20 years later that fashion brands used the drivers’ newfound fame . Benetton – the label known for its bright colors and vibrant prints – was one of the first fashion brands to bridge two completely opposite worlds. They became a constructor (the company that designs car parts to compete in F1) for drivers in the 1980s, then started creating clothing collections based on their success on the track.

Fast forward to 2023 and brands such as Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger and Prada at one point based their seasonal collections on the iconic running style.

MORE: Highlights from the F1-inspired Chanel Cruise 2023 show

READ:Nicola Peltz channels F1 grid girl on her final date with Brooklyn Beckham

© Paul Marriott – EMPICS Michael Schumacher in Benetton racing gear in 1993

Although the competition has maintained its cult status since its debut, the Netflix series, Drive to survive undoubtedly breathed new life into the sport. When the show released its fourth season in March 2022, viewers consumed 28 million hours of it during the opening weekend, according to motorsport broadcast.

Since then, more and more people have shown interest in today’s biggest racing stars, including Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell and of course, Sir Lewis Hamilton. Although Lewis, who is one of the most famous and avant-garde pilots in history, has clearly been present in the fashion world for years, those who have appeared frequently in the series are increasingly most sought after for clothing campaigns. Ricciardo featured in Vanity Fair in 2022 and was a guest at his first ever Met Gala this year, Lando Norris was the face of luggage company Tumi’s 60th anniversary campaign in 2023 and George Russell became known for his ” take it to your parents’ preppy -smart dress code. Plus, Lewis Hamilton stepping out in a custom sequined Rick Owens boiler suit at the Miami Grand Prix this year was a moment to remember.

© Sportswire Icon Lewis Hamilton in a custom Rick Owens jumpsuit

Despite a resurgence in popularity with F1 drivers, fashion has had its foot in the door with racing style for decades. “There are always references to racing in fashion, from motorcycle jackets to biker shorts. In my mind, the original athleisure was ‘luxury sport’ and that’s something we see at over the decades,” explains Good morning! FashionNatalie Salmon, digital editor. “You constantly see celebrities and designers taking key details from the world of F1 into their sartorial diaries, the pinnacle of which for me was Chanel’s F1-themed cruise show in Monte Carlo in 2022. Charlotte Casiraghi wore actually a few pieces from the collection at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2023. Very chic.”

Fashion and Formula 1 have a symbiotic relationship, with racing competition perhaps influencing designer fashion like no other sport can. In light of the 2023 British Grand Prix taking place at Silverstone on Sunday at home, we’ve taken a look at how F1 has influenced the fashion world.

All the times the fashion world embraced Formula 1:

Charlie’s Angels, 2000

© Stock Photos Publicity portrait for the film ‘Charlie’s Angels’, 2000

The influence of F1 dates back to the Y2K era. The Charlies Angels movie (not the original 70s film or the 2019 reboot, but the iconic 2000s starring Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz), contained the memorable moment when the dynamic trio stood on the brink of racetrack in blue, white and red overalls. The outfit was also featured on one of the film’s official posters.

Moschino, spring 2016

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Moschino SS16

During the Moschino Men’s Fashion SS16 show at Milan Fashion Week in 2015, a model walked the runway in a blue and white mini dress adorned with racing logos. Although the collection isn’t solely based on driving race cars, Jeremy Scott used it to show off his playful side, juxtaposing stretch sportswear with 18th-century brocade.

Prada, spring 2016

© Victor Virgil Prada SS16

For its 2016 show, Miuccia Prada gave the most chic touch to motorsport clothing. A sleek navy sweater with gray racing cars, tucked into fitted pants and paired with sporty aviators. Vava-vroom.

Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid, 2018

© WWD Tommy x Gigi Hadid, 2018

Tommy Hilfiger closed Milan Fashion Week 2018 by presenting its latest Tommy x Gigi collection. While staying true to Hilfiger’s Americana aesthetic in red, white and blue, the focus on driving was clear. Think leather, checkered flag print, solid color motor jackets and wide leg sweatpants. The space has been transformed into a Formula 1 circuit, with racing cars, piles of tires and the Tommy pit crew waiting for attendees to take pictures with.

Ferrari fashion, 2021

©Getty Ferrari FW23

In 2021, F1’s oldest and most renowned team Ferrari launched a high fashion line and debuted it during Milan Fashion Week. The sports brand used the car factory floor of the brand’s headquarters as the backdrop for the parade. She has released SS and FW collections every year since, with Formula 1 at the heart of her designs.

Casablanca, 2021

© Casablanca Casablanca FW21

In 2020, Casablanca launched its Fall/Winter 2021 collection called “Grand Prix”. The looks were showcased via a digital presentation and promoted with a classic movie poster.

Chanel Cruise, 2023

© Stéphane Cardinale-Corbis Chanel Cruise 2023

Chanel held its Cruise 2022 show in the glamorous city of Monte Carlo i Monaco, home to many of the world’s most prestigious events, including the Monaco Grand Prix. The legendary Monaco F1 circuit passes in front of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, in front of the Hôtel de Paris. Within the Virginie Viards collection, jumpsuits, checked prints and leather were on the agenda. The models even wore real motor racing helmets with them on the track, emblazoned with the Chanel logo.

Nicola Peltz at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

©Instagram Nicola wore the Chanel checkered flag top at the Miami Grand Prix

At the Miami Grand Prix, the actress and wife of Brooklyn Beckham channeled “grid girl chic” in a Chanel scarf cropped top from Virginie Viards’ F1-inspired cruise collection. His outfit absolutely finished in pole position.

Lewis Hamilton’s Rick Owens Jumpsuit

© Clive Mason – Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

At the Miami Grand Prix in March, Lewis Hamilton proved his fashion prowess by pairing an IWC Big Pilots watch with a sequined Rick Owens jumpsuit. He may not have finished in pole position, but he was absolutely winning with his stellar outfit.

Charlotte Casiraghi at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

© Arnold Jerocki Charlotte Casiraghi at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

At the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2023, Monegasque royalty and fashion muse Charlotte Casiraghi looked chic in a t-shirt from Virginie Viard’s aforementioned cruise collection.