Couture week in Paris had two types of fashion: quiet and loud

The fall 2023 edition of Paris Haute Couture Week was placed under the sign of extremes. Some designers have chosen to celebrate understated luxury, while others have gone OTT. All, however, focused on redefining femininity.

Chanel’s artistic director, Virginie Viard, for example, organized the brand’s fashion show along the charming Seine. Known for its lace bermudas and tweed shorts, Viard has decided this season to redefine the essence of the cool French girl with a collection that favors sophistication and simplicity.

Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior, meanwhile, attempted to capture the essence of goddess dressing. Extrapolating pleats, straps, knits, appliqués and textures, she sent a monochromatic collection with tone-on-tone details. Rahul Mishra’s release titled, We the people, highlighted the slow manual work of his workshop. Each piece was made over an average of 3,000 hours, depending on the silhouette.

Here are some of the other highlights from Paris Haute Couture Week, which wrapped up on July 6:

Chanel's artistic director, Viard, had Parisian chic on her moodboard. She illustrated a typical weekday in Paris, with women walking their dogs by the Seine wearing double-breasted tweed blazers and pinstriped trousers. The designer tried to represent a real Parisienne. Long coats, skirt suits, mismatches and evening dresses in tweed, chiffon, organza and encrusted lace entered.

Caroline De Maigret, a house

muse and connoisseur of style, opened the show in a long navy tweed dress

coat followed by model Vittoria Ceretti in a shimmering feather duster coat and block heel Mary Janes. In addition, the chic caravan of Viard decorated with embroidered fruit and flower motifs recalls the still lifes so dear to the pictorial arts. She brought back the house code, camellias (Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite flower), dotting it across ensembles either as a recurring print or as a rich surface texture. French elegance has baffled and mesmerized the world time and time again and it was refreshing to see it channeled again, with a charming twist.

worship of the goddesses

At Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri stayed true to her narrative of tough but fragile femininity by sending designs that looked like modern-day goddesses, illustrating the strength and fragility of feminine forces. Presenting creations that emphasize the elements of clothing, which can be described as archetypal, such as the tunic, the peplum, the cape and the stole, Chiuri focused on vertical silhouettes worthy of a true goddess. Hues of white, beige, silver and pale gold lent gravitas to column-length gowns and dresses as the designer recontextualized the founding emblems of

Antiquity.

Chiuri has often rooted for feminine forces, which sustain and sustain artistic communities and this outing was tinged with her sensibility and essential attention to detail. The highlight of the showcase was an exceptional large-scale artwork (featuring artist Marta Roberti’s works created with Karishma Swali, Head of Chanakya School of Design, Mumbai), evoking imagery of ancient goddesses and feminine energy. Under the direction of Chanakyas Artistic Director, Karishma Swali, 360 artisans from the Chanakya Workshops and Chanakya Handicraft School used over 80 hand embroidery techniques including crochet, running stitch, point back, satin stitch and honeycomb techniques, taking advantage of materials such as cotton. son.



From the Dior show on July 3

(Reuters)

Experimental silhouettes

Inspired by the Art Nouveau designs of Russian-born French artist Ert, couturier Rahul Mishra’s showcase featured subversive shapes, gravity-defying silhouettes and unexpected details. From the cocoon-like high-necked cape crafted from shimmering petals, to the all-over sequined silver dress with balloon sleeves and cascading applique embellished hem, each ensemble was a tribute to the artisan and his job.

Optical illusion

There was no shortage of conceptual ideas and offbeat presentations.

From the Schiaparelli show of July 3

(AP)

At Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry reinterprets the surrealist codes of the house. For example, a bright blue ensemble mixed with the model’s spray-painted body paint and wooden jewelry. It was the designer’s way of making a statement by making and fooling the eye of the beholder.

Iris Herpen, on the other hand, explored the structural element of architecture in a fluid way. For example, there were dresses cut close to the body and assembled with laser-cut pieces glued to mesh bodices.

Thom Browne stayed true to his signature gray tailoring and staged a presentation featuring eleven characters dressed as cloches, complete with cloche hats and patchwork coats and bells on their heels. Eliza Douglas closed the Balenciaga show with a warrior look

metal set (made from 3D printed chrome resin). The show too

featured sets that looked like jeans but were actually

oil painted canvas. At the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show, designer Julien

Dossena sent a couple of transparent beaded bodysuits with trompe l’oeil

pubic hairs.