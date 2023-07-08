TikToker Cierra Williams says Philadelphia men are embarrassing and Keke Palmer’s boyfriend is no exception

If you’ve scoured the internet for the past few days, you’ve probably seen the drama between Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Jackson made headlines after criticizing the actress on Twitter for wearing a fitted outfit to a Usher concert in Las Vegas, where Palmer was seen being serenaded by the R&B star. Many Palmer fans claimed the comments were motivated by insecure or jealousy. But a local TikToker has another theory.

THURSDAY, Cierra Williams, originally from Philadelphia took to the video-sharing app, claiming Jackson’s embarrassing antics were due to his Philly ties.

This man is from Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, she said in the videowhich amassed nearly 500,000 views and over 90,000 likes.

We can do nothing but send love, light and prosperity to Mrs. Palmer, because if there’s one thing a man from Philadelphia is going to do, it’s going to be embarrassing. They can’t help it. They don’t have impulse control.

(While news outlets reported that Jackson is from Philadelphia, The Inquirer was unable to confirm this. His family has strong ties to the city and his social media is full of Phillies and Eagles fandoms. The fitness instructor even has a tattoo of the Love sculpture!) Also worth noting: Jackson briefly deleted his Instagram but reinstated it, with no photos of Palmer, leaving their relationship status uncertain.

The Inquirer spoke to Williams and asked her if the Philadelphia men (Jackson included) were really as bad as she claims. Conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

What’s your take on the drama between Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson?

It’s just a question of control. If she’s the breadwinner and the most powerful in the relationship, then he’s probably thinking, where does that leave me? I feel like this is something men often struggle with. Instead of talking about it with her, he decided to tell us on Twitter like it was our business. And that was his first mistake.

But why drag the men of Philadelphia into this? What makes them annoying?

I feel like it’s double. For one thing, their brains only have capacity for sports, like Go Birds, Eagles, Phillies, and Sixers. That’s part of it, and the other part is often that they don’t have the space to be themselves. So that makes them very strange because they have a different personality than they are.

Who do you think is the perfect example of an embarrassing man from Philadelphia?

I feel like the main thing everyone needs to know is that Meek Mill took a picture with fries on his lap at the pool. I don’t know what else we need to talk about. He also posted a video of himself [on Instagram] about to puke in the toilet, and put the caption, Too much booze smh… with his hands crawling and grabbing for life. We have nothing else to discuss.

Why do you think people trolled Jackson’s tweets?

[Palmer] has always had a really positive image. She’s never really been into drama, so it was really weird that he was trying to tarnish her image that she worked so hard to build. She was a child star and now an adult star, so trying to ruin that is foolish.

Do you think Jackson tweeted this to get attention. Or, was he unsure how to approach the situation?

It was that little percentage of Philadelphia in him that decided, I’m not in a good mood, so you’re not going to be in a good mood. I think that was really it. I don’t think there was even that much thought process. I don’t think he’s that vindictive in that sense. I think he just woke up and wanted her to have a bad day because she was having fun with Usher.

What do the guys from Philadelphia have to say about the theory that they’re just embarrassing? A Philadelphia-based man on Twitter said it best when retweeting Williams:

That’s right Go Birds.