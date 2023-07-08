Barbie movie: Despite the social buzz, Hyper Pink as a fashion color has reached its peak





Find out why retailers should look beyond the social trend and plan with lighter pink tones for longevity, even as #HyperPink hues are trending on social media. Hyper Bright / WGSN Streets With the upcoming Barbie movie premiering this month, the newly released trailer has sparked another wave of roses on social media. Brands are taking advantage of the #Barbiecore style craze in stores, storefronts, social content and digital merchandising. However, data from WGSN Fashion indicates that this trend has reached a trading high with below-average performance. The evolution of pink WGSN first predicted the Hyper Pink trend in 2018. In 2020, we announced Orchid Flower as the color of the year for 2022. Product demand has been high ever since, and thanks to WGSN data predictions, we saw early indicators that #BarbiePink was gaining momentum across all regions. WGSN showcased Hyper Pink for the first time on the S/S 19 London catwalk / Jasper Conran, House of Holland, No. 21 In the near term, we expect #HyperPink hues to trend social media deeper into the summer, in line with the Barbie movie’s July 21 release. Google searches show that Barbie pink is once again attracting interest. Our Womens Spring analytics report also notes that mentions of Barbie pink on social media were up 21% year-over-year. Mentions of Barbie Pink peaked on social media in October 2022 and spiked again in April 2023 when the Barbie trailer was released / Source: WGSN, February April 2023 and 2022 Despite social buzz, sales momentum slows for Hyper Pink WGSN’s e-commerce data shows that Barbie’s pink products perform below average. The hyper-shiny era is on the wane as a darker mood has set in after the post-pandemic euphoria, which has seen the hyper-shiny have their moment. Koche, Paris Fashion Week spring-summer 23 At WGSN, we collect and categorize product data from the world’s leading e-commerce sites, including product descriptions, prices, promotions and availability, which allows us to gauge the strength of trends over time. time. We see that retailers increased the quantity of hot pink products this summer by 1pp over last year, but more of these products are on sale than the average apparel, with only 9% of them out of stock. of stock at full price. (vs an average of 13% for clothing). The categories where hot pinks perform are jumpsuits, pants, and sleepwear. WGSN / Streets of Fashion Week Going forward, retailers should retire hot pink volumes and take a tactical approach to categories and items to reduce what they have, in order to protect margins. Using WGSN data, we are able to capture trends ahead of major cultural shifts and consumer conversations such as the Barbie movie, and help you determine what’s next for your business. For a more in-depth prediction of the color pink, talk to our team for full access to WGSN data insights.

