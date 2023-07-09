Jinger Duggar breaks the dress code in a low-cut top and ripped jeans on a rare outing with kids Felicity, 4, and Evangeline, 2





JINGER Duggar was spotted showing skin with her two young daughters. Jinger, 29, was seen shopping with Felicity, four, and Evangeline, two, in photos obtained by The US Sun. 7 Jinger Duggar was seen shopping with her two young daughters Credit: Trix Photo 7 Jinger wore an outfit her dad Jim Bob wouldn’t approve of Credit: Trix Photo The two little girls wore matching summer dresses; Felicity was in pink and Evangeline was in charcoal. The Counting On star wore an outfit her father Jim Bob, 57, wouldn’t approve of. She wore faded ripped jeans, black and white sneakers and a revealing black tank top. Jinger also wore sunglasses and a fanny pack around her body as she held Felicity’s hand in the parking lot. The TLC personality walked out of Trader Joe’s with several bags of groceries. 7 Jinger and her daughters were visiting a Trader Joe’s in Los Angeles Credit: Trix Photo READING HABIT In June, Jinger posted a new photo of Evangeline enjoying her time at a library. In the snap, the little one faces the camera in the photo towards a giant bookshelf filled with novels. The mother-of-two wore a clean white dress that crisscrossed the back and had floral detailing. Most read in Entertainment She was sitting on a bench and helping her child choose a book. Jinger wore pink jeans and a brown t-shirt. Felicity was credited with taking the photo. Earlier this month, the Jinger girls pulled a hilarious prank on their famous mom. In a video posted to the star’s Instagram story, Jinger showed fans and followers what she recently found in her fridge. In the short clip, Jinger captioned the video, “I never know what I’ll find in the fridge.” The two small children put an iSpy book in a zipper bag just above an ear of corn. It looks like the kids have taken the iSpy theme to heart and put their mom on a secret treasure hunt. Jinger also used a trending song with someone singing “Oh no!” The mother-of-two seemed to find plenty of humor in her children’s secret adventures. 7 Jinger’s ripped jeans are in direct violation of her dad’s dress code Credit: Trix Photo PRETTY EVANGELINE At the end of May, Jinger shared another photo of Evangeline. In the first photo, husband Jeremy Vuolo, 35, stood on Balboa Island and stared out at the water. In the next two photos, the former reality TV star captured Evangeline as she mimicked her dad with one leg up against the wall. Evangeline was captured leaning over the water while her parents took a photo from behind. The girl had her hair in two cute ponytails and wore a long-sleeved tunic dress with a white heart pattern. She had beige leggings under the dress and finished the look with bold and colorful Nikesneakers. 7 Her two daughters Felicity and Evangeline wore matching dresses Credit: Trix Photo 7 The two girls recently pulled an adorable prank on their mother Credit: Instagram / Jinger Duggar 7 Felicity also proved she was a talented photographer by taking a picture of her mother and sister. Credit: INSTAGRAM/jingervuolo

