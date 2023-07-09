Carlos Alcaraz won’t worry about looking humble at Wimbledon. He wants to face Novak Djokovic

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Let other players play down their Championship chances at Wimbledon. Let other players pretend to simulate? humility. Let other players express caution in Week 1 that it’s still too early to talk about reaching the finals at the end of the fortnight.

Carlos Alcaraz is not interested in any of this. He is No. 1 in the ATP rankings and No. 1 seed at the All England Club and embraces that status. Every bit of it.

So on Saturday, after reaching the fourth round at the All England Club with a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 25 Nicolas Jarry at Center Court, when asked if he was somewhat shocked to already be the one of the faces of the Grand Slam tournament, and already one of its favorites, at the ripe age of 20, Alcaraz shrugged.

Well, I’m not surprised, honestly, because I know my skills. I know what I’m capable of, said Alcaraz, wearing the white bucket hat that became his press conference accessory. (It’s) something I work very hard for: to be in this position, to be who I am right now.

And when asked how hard it was to avoid thinking about a possible match against Novak Djokovic owner of four consecutive trophies and seven in total at Wimbledon; owner of a men’s record 23 major championships overall, Alcaraz again rejected the premise.

Well, it’s not just tennis fans, sports fans who want (that) final, Alcaraz said, his ever-present smile fading into a chuckle. Me too, honestly.

He then briefly, but very briefly, explained the kinds of things that athletes are often trained to think they’re supposed to say to the media about how he’s really focused on the next round…and how the next player that he meets produces great tennis on the grass…and how it’s going to be really tough…and blah, blah, blah before he corrects course and returns to a more candid insight into his state of mind.

But obviously, said Alcaraz, who will face 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini for a quarter-final spot, my dream is to play a final here. Even better (if that’s the case) is Novak.

Soon, the defending US Open champion was back on a roll, discussing how he really feels at home in the main stage of grass-court events… how much confidence he has right now… how his style does not change too much, whatever the surface… how his flexibility and his explosiveness are the two qualities of his game of which he is most proud.

None of this seemed unduly arrogant. None of this seemed wrong either. Especially considering what other players are saying about Alcaraz.

It shows who he is, said Berrettini, who missed Wimbledon a year ago because he tested positive for COVID-19 and beat Alexander Zverev in straight sets on Saturday. The first time I played him two years ago, I felt this kid was special.

10 Frances Tiafoe, a 25-year-old American, was among players whose third-round matches were affected by even more rain on Saturday: her match was at the start of the third set after losing the first two against three times major semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov when they were sent home for the evening.

The winner of this one will face No.6 Holger Rune, the 20-year-old Dane who saved two match points and took advantage of his enemies’ questionable decision to try an underarm serve at 8-all in the Final tiebreaker along the way to curb #31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8). Rune was two points away from losing at 5-4 in the fifth set; then he trailed 8-5 in the final first-to-10 tiebreaker before racing to the finish, helped in part by taking advantage of that short serve which he punished with a return winner.

Yeah, Rune said about the armpit offering, I wouldn’t have done that.

A big women’s fourth-round clash will be 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur against 2011 and 2014 champion Petra Kvitova. Defending champion Elena Rybakina, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova and No. 25 Madison Keys have also moved on.

All the wet weather took its toll on the calendar; Alcaraz was on the court for the second consecutive day, for example. It was nothing compared to No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over Laslo Djere came on the fifth consecutive day of competition for the runners-up at French Open 2021 and the Australian Open 2023.

Tsitsipas next faces Chris Eubanks, unranked Americanwho extended what is by far the best streak of his career by firing 23 more aces and 65 winners overall while beating Christopher OConnell 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(2).

Eubanks, who had never made it past the second round of a Slam, complained that he hated playing on grass just a month ago but has now won eight straight matches on the green pitch, including a race to his first career ATP title last week. in Majorca, Spain.

I think it’s slowly, slowly growing on me, he said. But at this stage, I think at the limit, I could say that it is my favorite surface.

