9 classic fashion trends that are offensive today

In today’s world, most people are aware of what they are saying when it comes to cultural sensitivities and political correctness. You wouldn’t make a joke about someone’s ethnicity, nor would you refer to a person by anything other than their preferred pronouns. But have you thought about how your clothes can send an unintended message? From cultural appropriation to gender stereotypes, fashion has a long history of failing. To better understand this, we spoke to stylists about the biggest fashion trends over the years that are offensive by today’s standards. Keep reading for a reminder of what you’ll never want to wear again.

“Heroine chic”, yes, that was actually the “it” look of models and the designer fashion industry in the 1990s. Simply put, this aesthetic featured models looking “uptight” , thin as rails, with dark circles under the eyes. It was popularized by the photographer David SorrentiWHO died of a drug overdose in 1997.

“Magazine editors now admit that glorifying the tense heroin addict look reflected usage among young people in the industry and also had a seductive power that caused harm,” The New York Times written at the time.

In fact, even the president at the time bill clinton felt strongly about the trend. “You do not need to glorify addiction to sell clothes,” he said, per The Guardian. “The glorification of the heroine isn’t creative, it’s destructive. It’s not beautiful, it’s ugly. And it’s not about art, it’s about life and dead.”

And in today’s world, which has seen the effects of the opioid crisis, such a look couldn’t be more offensive.

“Tribal” has long been a catch-all word used to describe clothing that features historical patterns from Africa. One of the most notable examples is Kente clothing, made of gold, red, blue, green and black patterned fabrics.

“Its origins date back to the 17th century in the Gold East, now known as the country of Ghana,” the Spectrum News affiliate explained. Bay 9 News. “At the time, this delicate fabric was worn by Ashanti Empire Royalty and each color woven has a deep meaning.”

But as Elisabeth Kosichgraduate image stylist, founder ofElizabeth Kosich Stylingand Founder and Chief Creative Director ofThe EveryBody body wrapnote, wearing such clothes without considering one’s roots can be considered cultural appropriation.

“The traditional West African dashikitunic-style shirt is often glamorized by the fashion industry,” she says. “Tribal patterns can also offend, so if something is wrong, potentially abusive or costumed, move on.”

In another example of cultural insensitivity, Kosich points to motifs from American culture, such as Hawaiian prints, Eskimo clothing, and Native American designs.

“While these cultures have long been embraced by fashion, stereotyping them is cultural appropriation and offensive to everyone,” she says.

Farnam Elyasovfashion expert and CEO and founder of Flexible combinations, shows how Native American headdresses have historically made their way into mainstream fashion. (Victoria’s Secret presented them on the track as recently as 2017 after having to apologize for the same misstep in 2012.)

“These headdresses have significant spiritual and cultural significance to Indigenous communities, and their use by anyone other than Indigenous people is considered deeply disrespectful,” Elyasof said.

Sally Samuelsdesign manager at Savile Row Companyrecalls the trend of the 60s and 70s of “oriental” fashion.

“Nehru jackets, silk dresses and Asian-inspired designs and patterns were all the rage, embraced by fashion icons and the average man on the street,” she says. “Instead of being an homage, this trend has reduced these rich cultures to mere fashion statements, all under an offensive banner of ‘Orientalism’.”

A more recent example relating to South Asian cultures is the bindi, which has “deep cultural and spiritual significance among South Asian communities,” Elyasof adds. “The use of bindis by non-South Asian people is a sign of disrespect to their culture.”

If you went to high school in the 90s or early 2000s, you probably remember many male classmates “sagging” their pants so that the top half of their underwear stuck out.

“While it may seem like a harmless trend, it started in American prisons where inmates weren’t allowed to wear belts, and was later brought into fashion by hip-hop culture,” says Samuels. “But take one layer off, and it’s clear that this has often been used as a pretext for racial profiling and discrimination, promoting racial stereotypes against young men of color.”

“Powersuit” is a term used to describe the hard-edged, shoulder-pad-laden male suits worn by women in the 1980s and 1990s.

“A sign of notoriety, prestige and influence, the suit of power defined cultural norms, capitalism and corporate America in the 1980s,” says Kosich.

“In film and television, powerful clothing suggested that hard work and little feminist ingenuity was enough to propel a woman to the top,” wrote Atlanticreferring to Melanie Griffith In A hard worker And Dolly Parton In 9 to 5. And maybe you conjure up images of hillary clinton famous trouser suits.

And while Atlantic notes that the power suit “opened the door for more gender-neutral fashions to enter the mainstream”, he may also have insinuated that in order to be successful in the workplace, a woman could not dress Also feminine.

Kosich also argues that in the wake of a global pandemic when nearly all corporate America worked from home, expecting such a dress code is now considered “deaf”.

Although it became very trendy in the 1980s, the origins of camouflage prints in streetwear can be traced back to by Andy Warhol “Camouflage” impressions, reports the Columbia Daily Tribune.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

“Warhol showed that we could recolor camouflage in pop colors of the 60s and make it a playful fashion print, more avant-garde than a floral, ” Hamish Bowlesglobal editor for vogue, told the newspaper. “[Designer] Steven Sprouse took it back, recolored it and used it for fashion clothes.”

Since then, camo prints have been found everywhere from department stores to runways, with combat-style Dr. Martens boots adding to the trend.

But “camouflage has a very different meaning than the army,” Kosich notes. “It’s not considered a cute trend for those who serve, and wearing camouflage in a stereotypical way can be considered offensive. Camouflage as a fashion statement telegraphs disrespect to those who defend our freedoms.”

Long before the founding of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in 1980, critics voiced their objections to killing animals for fur and leather clothing. But in most cases they were overshadowed by what was considered opulent and elegant.

“From the raccoon coats popular in the 1920s to the mink stoles sported by the most glamorous Hollywood stars of the 1950s and 1960s, the use of real fur was unquestioned and integral to the fashion,” shares Samuels.

Kosich adds that leather and feathers also fall into this category. “These luxury items clash with pro-animal and pro-environment sensibilities and can offend in seconds,” says Kosich. “Think instead of faux leather, faux fur and faux feathers, which can be just as luxurious but guilt-free.”

Fast fashion isn’t necessarily considered offensive by today’s standards, but it gets there.

“Fast fashion involves the production of inexpensive clothes that are designed to be worn a few times before being thrown away once a new trend hits,” says Elyasof. “This business model is not only criticized for its impact on the environment, but has been shown to contribute to the immense exploitation of foreign workers and the gross violation of their rights.”

“Companies like Shein continue to be criticized by consumers for their unethical and unsustainable business practices around fast fashion,” he adds.