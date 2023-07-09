Diana Penty stuns in a printed dress for the Dior exhibition at Paris Couture Week | fashion trends





Each Haute Couture Week attracts a selection of Indian celebrities showcasing India’s rich fashion heritage on a global platform, and this year Diana Penty was among them. Dior being the go-to fashion house, after their remarkable show celebrating Indian craftsmanship, it’s no surprise that many celebrities were drawn to it. Recently, Diana attended the opening of an exhibition at La Galerie Dior, which pays homage to the history of the fashion house. With her irresistible elegance and desi glamour, the actress is undoubtedly leaving her mark on the global fashion scene. In her recent Instagram post, she flaunted a stunning printed maxi dress, and previously she opted for a bronze-gold metallic dress. As we eagerly await her next look, let’s take inspiration from this fashion diva’s style. (Also read: Diana Penty takes over Zuhair Murad’s Haute Couture Week show in Paris with her irresistible elegance in a plunging neckline dress ) Diana Penty steals the show at Paris Haute Couture Week as she attends the new Dior show in a stunning printed dress. (Instagram/@dianapenty) Diana Penty stuns in a tunic-style Dior outfit On Friday, the actress pleasantly surprised her fans by sharing a series of snaps on Instagram with the caption “A date with Dior!” Celebrity stylist Namita Alexander curated Diana’s look, complete with a stunning long dress by Dior. The actress opted for a minimal style, allowing the ensemble to shine. Her photos quickly went viral on social media, receiving many likes and comments from fans who praised and complimented her. One fan wrote, “Gorgeous,” while another commented, “Queen of style.” Many more expressed their admiration with heart and fire emojis. Let’s take a moment to appreciate the beauty of his photos. For her look, Diana opted for an elegant black maxi dress with a captivating print in shades of purple, green and blue. The dress has been enhanced with a small slit on the side, adding an extra touch of glamour. Completing her ensemble, she wore a black shoulder bag, black tie-up flats and Dior earrings. With the help of a celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist, Diana completed her look with minimal makeup, including nude lipstick, dark brows and mascara-coated lashes. Her hair was styled in a chic bun with flicks framing her face, making her look absolutely stunning.

