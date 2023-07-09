The fashion business: here’s how big it is in Phoenix

The need for clothing dates back to Adam and Eve. Little did Eve know that by taking a bite of the forbidden fruit, she would inspire centuries of fashionable evolution. Clothing has become an art, a self-expression and a multi-trillion dollar industry. And fashion has become big business in Phoenix.

Although when we think of fashion, most of our minds immediately think of New York, Paris or Milan, the industry has also flourished right under our noses in Arizona.

Fashion Incubator Co-Founder Angela Johnson FABRICis originally from Arizona, but began his career in Los Angeles.

She earned a degree in fashion design from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and went on to work in various jobs in the industry before launching her own label in the 1990s.

I would outsource every step along the way, she says. I would go to pattern makers, graders, branding companies, cutting services and sewing contractors. I would source materials and literally drive the fabric from place to place and check everything. And that was the secret sauce to being able to make small batches.

She returned to Arizona for her family and found it was impossible to continue her brand because the resources she needed did not exist in Arizona, and she knew she had to be where she was manufacturing to check every step. of the process.

With her brand closing, Johnson began teaching and advising.

[I started] help these other brands, she says, who were either hobbyists: they were selling from their own homes and wanted to expand and start manufacturing. Or they were people with a really good idea, and they didn’t know anything and just needed help figuring out what it would take to make clothes. This led to the creation of a directory for Arizona so everyone could find each other.

Johnson says the directory quickly filled with a group of people who needed resources.

Sherri Barry and Angela Johnson founded FABRIC in 2016. (Photo by Mike Stevens, AZ Big Media)

Phoenix Fashion Company

Johnson met Sherri Barry, co-founder of fashion incubator FABRIC, during her consulting days. After working in retail management for 20 years, Barry decided to follow his first dream and attempted to launch his own brand remotely. She ran into big problems.

Barry sent her file of markers, all the models laid out next to each other, to a manufacturing company, and something she could never have imagined happened.

She sent her marker file in inches; the company imported it in inches; then they exported it in centimeters, so it would fit their system but didn’t change any of the numbers to be the correct size.

They made 5,000 pieces of my order in doll size and shipped them to me, Barry says. I ended up having to pay. It was over $30,000. I was unable to fulfill the order, and it closed my business.

Barry and Johnson took different paths in the fashion industry, but both came to the same conclusion: Arizona’s fashion industry needed resources.

Fashion is a really tough business, says Barry. There are many obstacles to overcome and the resources [needed to overcome] those hurdles are pretty rare because a lot of this is done overseas right now.

It was then that FABRIC was born to help energize Phoenix’s fashion industry.

The Fashion and Business Resource Innovation Center (FABRIC) has taken the fashion industry in Arizona to new heights since 2016.

More than a thousand apparel entrepreneurs have used the resources over the past seven years, and Johnson and Barry hope to continue helping even more.

Wendee Saunders launched her brand, eclisse, with the help of FABRIC and uses its resources to make lovely sun protection clothing.

It’s the newest addition to your beauty routine, protecting you from the sun’s aging rays, she says.

Saunders is thrilled to finally launch her own brand, but knows she couldn’t have done it without FABRIC.

I’ve only ever been a fashion and beauty consumer, she says. Now being on the other side of building a brand, there are so many ins and outs, and the inside knowledge has been invaluable.

To show creativity

David Parrish actually launched his brand, Off-road leisure (OTTR), alone in 2021. He says his initial launch went well, but he quickly found himself in a second slump.

He says connecting with Sherri and Angela and their team got me out of that funk, and it caused me to start using other parts of my brain that I obviously wasn’t using. And it was amazing.

Jolene Melendez, Kyle Norgren and Dillon Taylor have founded MAVERIX, a new brand of stylish golf apparel.

It’s really exciting, says Melendez. We were excited to release our product. We were thrilled to see how much everyone loves it, and it’s definitely something that’s never been done before, or in any golf shop or anything like that.

Saunders and the MAVERIX team used a specialized program created by FABRIC called Road Map. It’s available through the Apparel Entrepreneur Membership and is a step-by-step digital guide that contains hundreds of resources and explanations on how to build a fashion brand and make the product.

According to the FABRIC website, it’s like having a virtual production manager, technical designer, quality controller, business coach, and branding expert guiding you.

The roadmap is a project Johnson says he has worked on for most of his life.

I have a lot of knowledge about all it takes [to start a fashion business], says Johnson. When the pandemic happened, it gave me the opportunity to sit down at my computer, put all of these resources together in a format that can be easily shared with someone I don’t need. be the person, browsing them myself day today.

Now, apparel designers around the world can access this knowledge through Apparel Entrepreneur Membership and learn how to launch their own brands at their own pace.

FABRIC recently moved to new facilities in Tempe where the incubator is leveraging its technology and specialized equipment to create the world’s first phygital fashion innovation center which opened in April.

There’s a digital workflow going on that no one sees, Barry says. All of the information about the specific garment of that brand, when that order is placed, comes through the factory so that we can make it with the exact materials and trimmings that the designer has chosen, get the right tags, get the custom print on it if it’s part of their brand get the build correct all the way And then at the end we can pull that order for that customer print the label and ship it straight from the factory even package it exactly as the designer intended.

This process is known as make-to-order, but Barry says FABRIC has changed a bit to make batches on demand.

This means they let the orders build up a bit to make the process easier to manage.

It’s not a lot, but 20 or 25 and it depends on the complexity of the garment, says Barry.

Designed for technology

The new building is equipped with a digital production floor that gives designers access to all the technology needed to create 3D digital renders of their garments. The software has all the knowledge about different fabrics, how they look, fit and pose based on their composition so that a designer can see their work come to life and create digital samples.

Swatches are test garments used to allow designers to see issues and errors, so they can perfect the piece. Digital samples allow designers to do all the work they need without cutting or sewing anything.

The manufacturing workshop in the new building is equipped with the Kornit Presto printer. Barry explains that most sublimation printers only allow designers to print designs on polyester, a material that is not very durable, but not on this printer.

The Kornit Presto allows designers to print on almost any material they can imagine, from cotton to chiffon, even printed on cactus leather. Johnson says this allows designers to create truly unique pieces to sell.

Some might say that FABRIC currently leads the growing fashion industry in Arizona, but it certainly existed before FABRIC as well.

Arizona fashion was in the news even before the state gained statehood. An 1882 edition of the Arizona Daily Star reported: It would be hard to find women anywhere who pay more attention to elegance and beauty of dress than those of Arizona. The article went on to describe elaborately crafted dresses worn by Arizona residents.

One of the first brands in Arizona is Sabas Western Wear founded in 1927.

The Arizona Costume Institute was founded to help the Phoenix Art Museum honor fashion with a permanent collection that began in 1966. More than 8,000 objects representing men’s, women’s, and children’s fashion from the late 17th century to our days are now retained in the collection.

The first Phoenix Fashion Week has been bringing fashion shows to life every fall since 2008. Scottsdale Fashion Week started around the same time and was revamped in 2017 when Steve LeVine Entertainment took over. .

State Forty-Eight, an Arizona clothing brand, was founded in 2013 and has grown to become one of the best-known local brands in the state.

Arizona is really up and coming in the fashion industry and Johnson and Barry have high hopes for the future of the industry.

Johnson says I hope the fashion industry embraces sustainability a lot more than it is. People are trying to embrace it, but obviously it takes a lot of systematic change, and the big brands are the ones who have to lead that.

Barry would also like to see a more sustainable industry overall, but says hopefully here in Arizona the cotton grown at Casa Grande can be turned into beautiful, quality cotton materials that can be crafted here locally. , made to order.