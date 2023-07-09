Lady Amelia Windsor dazzles in a butterfly dress at Wimbledon – but everyone is obsessed with her bag





Wimbledon is a hot spot for socialites and stars. On Friday, Lady Amelia Windsor, cousin of Prince Harry, graced the court with a look that caught the attention of onlookers. The University of Edinburgh graduate offered a timeless take on a 2000s print, teaching us all the art of dressing up for playful occasions. Lady Amelia, 28, wore a white butterfly-print dress, invented by Australian brand Palm from Tuscany Dress. Noose. The sleek number features chunky straps, a ruched bodice, a square neckline and a high waistline that sports a long floaty skirt. Lady Amelia paired the piece with chunky tortoiseshell sunglasses and a dash of gold jewelry. WATCH: Princess Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan All eyes were on Brit-Its’ choice of accessories, however. The socialite squeezed the Lulu Guinesses Green Garden Shed clutch bag, which retails for $325. The fun arm candy featured a house-like designer, with intricate white detailing and a slim top handle. ©Getty Lady Amelia Windsor attended day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships The starlet wore her cascading blonde hair and opted for a mix of natural makeup to highlight her model features. Fans even got a closer look at his edgy inks, which include a tiger and various other arm tattoos. ©Getty The socialite wore a butterfly print dress Seeing images of Lady Amelias’ pretty look popping up online, royal supporters quickly became obsessed with her enduring sartorial prowess. Welp I didn’t know I needed a fancy handbag for a shed but now I need one, one wrote while another said: Nice dress but this bag !

I need it in my wardrobe now. A third agreed, noting: I’m OBSESSED with the bag omg, and a fourth commented: Oh my god this is the perfect summer look. 12/10. Safe to say, it was a success. ©Getty Lady Amelia was joined by George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews When it comes to fashion, Lady Amelia consistently delivers the goods. The star is a staunch champion of conscious shopping and recently joined the GOOD MORNING! Fashion team as a contributor to sustainable development. ©Getty The 28-year-old is a champion of sustainable fashion Writing for the publication, Amelia detailed: The word sustainability has become increasingly vague. Although often used by brands to pass themselves off as greener than they are, it goes without saying that having the environment at the heart of a brand’s ethos is vital for all of us. ©Getty She carried a Lulu Guinness bag that fans loved Lady Amelia is the second eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews – the younger sister of Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick and the younger sister of Lady Marina, 30. She is the paternal granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

