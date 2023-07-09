Two-time world champions stunned in dramatic fashion ahead of blockbuster tournament





Barbra Banda scored in the 12th minute of added time to cancel out Alexandra Popp’s equalizer two minutes earlier as Zambia handed Germany a 3-2 defeat in their final game before the Women’s World Cup in FIFA. Germany captain Popp thought she had saved at least a draw for the double world champions on Friday (Saturday AEST) when she scored in the 110th minute, the second of two injury-time goals for the home side. But Zambian captain Banda made the most of a poor throw-in from Klara Buhl when she ran clear and let fly with a chip on German keeper Merle Frohms from around 20 yards out for the winner. It was Banda’s second outstanding goal, the first scored by Racheal Kundananji in the 48th minute after a German player lost possession. Kundananji capitalized on another error to score Zambia’s second goal in the 54th minute. Victory over world number two will boost Zambia’s confidence ahead of their World Cup debut. Bruce Mwape’s side face Costa Rica, Japan and Spain in Group C. While Germany dominated most of the match, the fast Banda was still a threat and the home side seemed to score only after Kundananji’s goal. Germany midfielder Lina Magull hit the post, Zambian keeper Catherine Musonda deflected Sjoeke Nsken’s header against the bar, Sydney Lohmann missed a great chance and Carolin Simon hit the crossbar before Lea Schller finally scored of a header in the corner from Simon in the first minute of injury. time. Popp fired up the home fans again when she scored the equaliser, only to be undone by another German error. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s Germany open their World Cup campaign on July 24 against Morocco in Group H, where Colombia and South Korea also await.

