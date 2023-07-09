Summary | Undefeated run ends in heartbreak as shorthanded Revs fall 2-1 at Red Bulls





HARRISON, N.J. (July 8, 2023) The New England Revolution (10-4-7; 37 pts.) fell on the road to the New York Red Bulls (6-7-8, 26 pts.), 2-1, at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening. After dropping to 10 men following a red card from Latif Blessing, Brandon Bye scored his second goal of the season but a late winner for the hosts ended the Revolutions’ seven-game unbeaten streak. Andrew Farrell appeared to equalize for the visitors in second-half stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Frankie Amaya opened the scoring for New York in the 58th minute. Two minutes later, Revolution midfielder Latif Blessing saw his evening end early after being shown a red card. Under a man and a goal, Bye went on the attack from a corner and leveled the score with a header in the 76th minute. Gustavo Bou provided the benefit for his third assist of the campaign. Bous’ assist extends his impressive run of form against New York, giving him five goals and three assists in seven games against the Red Bulls. The Argentinian striker has scored two goals and provided two assists in his last four games. Wikelman Carmona put the Red Bulls back in front with an 85th-minute strike, which deflected past Ian Harkes and past Djordje Petrovi, who ended the night with five saves. New England appeared to tie the game in the dying moments when Farrell fired in a shot from outside the box. However, the goal was disallowed for offside after video review. Midfielder Ian Harkes made his Revolution debut as a 68th-minute substitute. Defender Ben Sweat recorded his first MLS start for New England since joining the club in April. Homegrown player Esmir Bajraktarevi also entered the starting lineup in place of a suspended Carles Gil, registering 68 minutes. The Revolution will return home for two home games next week, starting Wednesday July 12 against Atlanta United FC. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium airs on MLS season pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, and broadcast locally on radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub or 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese. The loss ends New England’s seven-game unbeaten streak, which was the longest active unbeaten streak entering tonight’s action.

goodbye brandon scored his second goal of the season, the ninth of his MLS career, and won eight games, a team high.

scored his second goal of the season, the ninth of his MLS career, and won eight games, a team high. Gustavo Bou handed out his third assist of the season, giving the striker two goals and two assists in his last four games. Bou led the team with two created chances.

handed out his third assist of the season, giving the striker two goals and two assists in his last four games. Bou led the team with two created chances. Bou now has five goals and three assists in seven career appearances against the Red Bulls.

now has five goals and three assists in seven career appearances against the Red Bulls. ian harkes made his Revolution debut after signing with the club this week, playing 22 minutes in his first MLS appearance since 2018.

made his Revolution debut after signing with the club this week, playing 22 minutes in his first MLS appearance since 2018. Harkes whose father John played for New England from 1999 to 2001, is now the first second-generation player in club history.

whose father John played for New England from 1999 to 2001, is now the first second-generation player in club history. Andrew Farrell made his 350th appearance for New England in all competitions, finishing the night with six clearances.

made his 350th appearance for New England in all competitions, finishing the night with six clearances. matt polster made his 175th career appearance, on the third anniversary of his signing with New England.

made his 175th career appearance, on the third anniversary of his signing with New England. Local players Esmir Bajraktarevi And Justin Rennicks both saw action on Saturday, with the former playing 68 minutes in his fifth start of the campaign, and the latter recording 22 minutes in his first appearance since May 31. GAME CAPSULE

New England Revolution 1, New York Red Bulls 2

July 8, 2023 Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ) Arbitrator: rubiel vazquez

Assistant referees: Ryan Graves (AR1), Ben Pilgrim (AR2)

Fourth official: Greg Dopka

Video assistant referee: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant Referee Video Assistant: Jeff Musk

Time: 81 degrees and mostly cloudy

Presence: 20,014 Scoring summary:

new York Frankie Amaya 3 (Dante Vanzeir 1, Luquinhas 1) 58

NO Brandon Goodbye 2 (Gustavo Bou 3) 76

new York Wikelman Carmona 1 (Omir Fernandez 3, Frankie Amaya 2) Summary of misconduct:

NO Bobby Wood (tactical foul with yellow card) 6

NO Latif Blessing (Red Card Serious Foul) 60

new York Andres Reyes (tactical foul with yellow card) 74

new York Cameron Harper (tactical foul with yellow card) 75

new York Kyle Duncan (yellow card tactical foul) 82 New England Revolution: Djordje Petrovi; Ben Sweat (Ryan Spaulding 68), Dave Romney, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Emmanuel Boateng (Justin Rennicks 68), Matt Polster, Latif Blessing, Esmir Bajraktarevi (Ian Harkes 68); Gustavo Bou, Bobby Wood (Giacomo Vrioni 68). Subs not used: Earl Edwards Jr., Joshua Bolma, Omar Gonzalez, Jack Panayotou, Damian Rivera. New York Red Bull: Carlos Colonel; Andres Reyes, Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis; Frankie Amaya, Cameron Harper, Omir Fernandez (Peter Stroud 90+1), Daniel Edelman; Dante Vanzeir (Wikelman Carmona 73), Tom Barlow, Luquinhas (Hassan Nadam 87). Subs not used: Ryan Meara, Jayden Reid, Matthew Nocita, Ibrahim Kasule, Ronald Dankor. Complete statistics available HERE.

