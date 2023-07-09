These 8 men’s watch brands could topple Rolex, Cartier and Bulova

There has been a name at the top of the luxury watch pyramid for over a century. And despite other competitors, like Cartier and Bulova, Rolex has always been the pinnacle of luxury in watchmaking. But times are changing. Now that the number of brands has multiplied exponentially over the years, there are new challengers to the throne of the largest luxury watch company in the industry.

Some of these companies aren’t new to the game, some of them offer much more affordable options than the luxury market, but all of them offer high quality watches at exceptionally respectable prices that help them compete. with Rolex and the other brands at the top of the pyramid. Here are the men’s watch brands that are ready to take over the industry.

Tag Heuer is a watch company whose beginnings Abraham Lincoln would have seen if he had been in the right place at the right time. Beginning in 1860, Tag received patents on many chrono features, including start and stop push buttons and vehicle timing instruments of the early 1900s.

The Carrera watch collection is an iconic piece of driving history, designed for guys who hit the highest speeds on the track, looking to leave Rolex and the rest of the luxury world in the dust. It also offers Aquaracer watches for purveyors of the depths and Formula 1 motorcycle-inspired collections, all of which scream rugged luxury.

Tissot

Tissot made a name for itself in the 1930s when it saw the problem of electricity on watches. When electricity began to be used more widely, it magnetized watches and lost their accuracy, making everyday watches less reliable. Tissot solved this problem by creating the world’s first non-magnetized watch.

Today it is proud of its connection to Switzerland with the Swiss brand in its logo and participates in many Swiss improvement projects such as Swiss Alpine Tourism and the Swiss Alpine Club. With ambassadors ranging from NBA players to international players, Tissot is one of the biggest brands in the world and takes the top spot from Rolex.

Omega

The goal of any good watchmaker is to blaze new trails and reach new heights. No one can claim that quite like Omega, which literally and figuratively did. When Buzz Aldrin first stepped onto the lunar surface in 1969, the Omega Speedmaster Professional became the first watch on the moon. Omega has been the choice of astronauts for 50 years.

Of course, 25 years after the watch reached the moon, it found itself among the other stars when James Bond donned the watch brand with Pierce Brosnan’s Bond. Daniel Craig continued the tradition and wore Omegas until the end of his tenure at no time to die. You can’t go wrong with any of its four stellar collections (Constellation, Seamaster, Speedmaster and De Ville). And if Omega watches are tough enough for astronauts and 007, they’re perfect for you and the top of the luxury watch pyramid.

Mont-Blanc

Of course, you may be thinking: “Mont Blanc… like in the paddocks? But the company has long since expanded its scope and has become one of the largest watch companies in the world. One reason is that it focuses on creating not only products like watches, pens and leathers, but also heirlooms that people can pass on to their grandchildren.

While he’s created dozens of products you can wear almost anywhere, they’re best suited for dressing up on date nights and with your suits for work. Making it the new benchmark for your luxury dress watches and surpassing Cartier and Bulova’s claim of the classiest luxury watches.

Breitling

Starting in the late 1800s, Leon Breitling was obsessed with creating quality products that lasted a lifetime and performed better than anything on the market. Of course, the best way to do that is to do something new, and he did that by creating a pulse monitor, praised by doctors for its ability to measure their patients’ pulses. He was also the first to get his accuracy within 2/5 of a second.

Although he is best known for his Navimeter, considered the A tool par excellence for pilots around the world, he has also created numerous collections for diving (Superocean) and driving (Top Time). There are few watches that have such a stranglehold on an industry as Breitling did with flight.

You sleep

Beginning in the early 1900s, Tudor found its place in chronograph history by supplying the American and French Navy for decades. It used this innovation and expertise to create one of its most iconic watches, the Black Bay. Although it didn’t come to fruition in the 1960s, a nod to the iconic experience is now available.

Breitling and Omega may own the sky, but Tudor is the only one to truly challenge Rolex for dominance of the deep blue sea.

Panerai

Panerai is by no means a new company, having been around since the late 1800s. It not only established a workshop and storefront in its hometown of Florence, it even established the first watchmaking school from the city. The Radiomir was one of the most iconic watches of the last century, having been created for the Italian Royal Navy. It was the Navy’s official watchmaker until 1993, penning the name Luminer in the meantime.

Today, Panerai offers four different collections, including two lines Luminer, Radiomir, and a new Submersible collection which is an inventory of some of the most stunning and elegant timepieces on the market.

Norqain

After a century of innovation and growth and improvement, there’s something to be said for simplicity. Norqain has become the newest in a world of overabundance and analytical paralysis. It offers three lines, Independence, Adventure and Liberty. All are perfect for exploring the world, from the plains of Africa to the mountains of Nepal.

Born out of a desire for exploration, Norqain’s emblem is made up of two N’s back to back to look like a mountain top. Putting on one of these watches makes it impossible not to crave adventure. As the youngest brand on the list, the others have something to prove if they are not to be overtaken by this Swiss brand.

So. If you’re looking for a new luxury watch, do yourself a favor and go for one of these watch brands that are ready to knock Rolex, Cartier and Bulova off the top of the luxury watch pyramid. No matter what your lifestyle demands, there’s a watch on this list that’s perfect for you.

