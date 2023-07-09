Marylin Fitoussi on today’s fashion world, Emily in Paris and her relationship with brands

Marylin Fitoussi will style the next Trano Womens campaign. FashionNetwork.com met her in Milan, where she took part in a meeting with five young designers organized by the production company The Dark Candy, which works to bring together the worlds of fashion and costume. For 30 years, the French costume designer behind the famous series Emily in Paris has been active in the film industry – in recent years she has dressed characters in films Kaamelott: the first chapter And Valrien. She talks to us about the importance of series and their growing influence on fashion consumers, as well as her not always easy relationship with brands.

Marylin Fitoussi – Florent Le Roux

FashionNetwork.com: What is your relationship with fashion brands?

Marilyn Fitoussi: At first, the brands ignored us. No one wanted to work with us. After our success, there was a kind of curiosity. As the series came out during the lockdown period, there was a champagne bubble effect which it was thought would fade once the Covid period was over. But that never happened. The project grew and turned into something very fashionable, influencing consumers. Starting with Season 3, clothing really came into its own.

FNW: Would you say that the series set trends?

FM: despite me ! Several viewers told us that they changed their look after watching Emily in Paris, finally daring to wear bright colors and outfits closer to their personality. All I’ve done is teach people to free themselves from shackles and essentials, to express themselves more freely by dressing as they see fit. I try to create silhouettes that are beautiful to look at, inspiring and innovative. Of course, it has to match the psychology of the character.

FNW: How do you select the brands?

FM: I don’t choose a brand. I choose clothes. I’m not here to shop, but to create a look based on a concept, a story, a morphology. I select the piece that will help me tell a story, whether it comes from a label or a small designer. I get my supplies from everywhere, in boutiques, flea markets, vintage and flea markets. Not to mention the web. I’m addicted to online shopping!

FNW: Brands fight to appear in Emily in Parishow do you explain this success?

FM: Series are a very buoyant market. They are watched by millions of people and they inspire people. I realized that this series was particularly important for young brands. It has an impact.

FNW: How do you work with brands?

FM: We ask brands for loans or collaborations. But I don’t do product placement. Some brands don’t want to collaborate with this series because they think it’s too commercial. I respect their choice. Others are jostling for the position. If the piece I am offered matches the DNA of the series and helps build the character, I take it. If not, I refuse it. I have total freedom and I’m lucky that the production team supports me completely.

FNW: Do you ever refuse large houses?

FM: When a brand asks me, for example, to dress actors in their total look, I categorically refuse. I do not do it. It only happened to me once with a label that I discovered on the Internet. It was the Polish designer Magda Butrym, who had made a whole set with incredible flowers, including the ankle boots! I also refuse labels that want to know in advance what other brands their clothes will be associated with.

Trano has given carte blanche to Marylin Fitoussi for his next campaign – Trano

FNW: What happens to the clothes used in the series?

FM: Loaned clothes are returned. The others are kept in a secret place as archives.

FNW: How do you think the relationship between cinema and fashion has evolved?

FM: I don’t know if the relationship between fashion and cinema has really changed. Rather, it is the platforms that have changed things. They create more and more content to mix the two worlds of fashion and cinema. If you think about it, series from the 1980s like Dynasty were already part of this logic. Society has also changed. This very strong link between fashion and cinema has been amplified by social networks. Before, designers were inspired by fashion, catwalks. Now they are inspired by TV series.

FNW: In this context, how would you say that the profession of costume designer has evolved?

FM: It’s very surprising to see how our profession has suddenly become the central element of the playoffs. In a way, we have become the new influencers.

FNW: How do you see fashion today?

FM: I don’t watch a lot. But I scan every runway for details, colors and trends of the season and avoid them. For Emily in Paris, I need to create timeless looks. The series, which spans ten years, cannot be dated. It takes place in the 2020s, but we are not really in touch with the socio-political reality of the moment. So everything that’s trendy is out. In fact, creating contemporary looks is much more complicated than making period costumes. This year, what I saw on the catwalks seemed a little sad to me. The woman’s body is forgotten under slightly oversized volumes. The catwalks have become shows. People will see celebrities more than clothes.

FNW: How would you define your style?

FM: Eclectic, colorful, bold. I love the color and the prints, which come from my past as a textile designer.

FNW: Do you sometimes feel like you kicked the fashion world?

FM: Yes, but it paid me well!