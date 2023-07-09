Singer-turned-Bestselling Author Addresses Ozempic Use Speculation, More News | Gallery

Fashion
Singer-turned-Bestselling Author Addresses Ozempic Use Speculation, More News
July 8, 2023
On the will, Wahlberg and more
For the most part, Jessica Simpson is still an “open book” three years after she published her bombshell memoir of the same name. She proves it in a very wide profile for Hustle released Thursday, July 6, where the 42-year-old fashion entrepreneur tackles everything from speculation that she used the diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight to the claim that Mark Wahlberg was the unnamed ex who made her “feel like a call girl,” according to her 2023 Amazon essay, “Movie Star.”
Asked about social media commenters who claimed she had gotten “too skinny” or was “taking Ozempic” after her latest weight loss, Jessica ignored the answer. “Oh Lord. I mean, it’s not [Ozempic], it’s willpower,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Do people want me to drink again?’ Because that’s when I was heavier. Or do they want me to have another baby? My body can’t do it.” She added that while she’s “too connected” to herself to “let negativity derail her” at 42, “that doesn’t mean it does not hurt”.
The former “Newlyweds” star was more reserved about this movie star romance she detailed for Amazon. Asked “if she has any news of [Mark] Wahlberg since the story came out,” Jessica allegedly burst out laughing, then refused to confirm who the “movie star” was, saying only, “There are a lot of Catholics out there.”
Cause of death revealed
Robert De Niro’s daughter, Drena De Niro, says her 19-year-old son, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, died after buying fentanyl-containing pills on Sunday, July 2. Drena and Robert originally announced the teenage actor’s death Monday on Instagram. . “It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we have the privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief,” Drena wrote. Among the many comments was a question from a user who said, “OMG, why? How?” In response to the comment, Drena writing, in part, “Someone sold him pills containing fentanyl that they knew were related but sold them to him anyway.” The New York medical examiner had yet to confirm the cause of death as of Thursday, according to CBS News. A powerful synthetic opioid that is now also manufactured and sold illegally, fentanyl has been a major contributor to what the National Institute on Drug Abuse brands a “dramatic increase in drug overdose deaths in the United States” over the past decade.
Conflict over Kanye
In October 2022, Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tirades caused him to be temporarily banned from Twitter and permanently dropped by several brands he worked with. At the time, her ex, Kim Kardashian, remained largely silent about her behavior, although she condemned the hate speech in a post expressing solidarity “with the Jewish community”. On the latest edition of “The Kardashians“, however, Kim reveals that she privately struggled to understand how the man she married became such a different person so quickly. She was also deeply conflicted about whether she should have called him at all , given his role as the father of her children.
“It sucks when someone doesn’t see how different they are,” Kim said in a confessional on the Hulu show’s July 6 episode. “It’s really confusing to me. It’s so different from the person I married because that’s the one I loved and that’s the one I remember.” Speaking to her sister Khloe Kardashian in a moving scene apparently filmed the day Ye’s business partners cut ties with him, Kim says she feels “guilty” for sharing her support for the Jewish community, then “people gave up” Ye. “I’m like, ‘Is it my fault I posted this? But I talk about everything else, and it’s like I never know what to do,'” she explains. .
“The whole situation is sad, and I don’t know how to handle it emotionally,” Kim says. “I’m conflicted because I never want to step in and be part of the downfall of the father of my children.”
Playboy wedding briefs
In a forthcoming memoir about her life and marriage to the late Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner, Crystal Hefner is set to detail the “dark side” of Playboy’s “toxic culture” and “objectification and misogyny.” she endured in her life at the Playboy Mansion, according to excerpts published by the Daily Mail Thursday, July 6. Due for release in January 2024, “Only Say Good Things” would trace Crystal’s relationship with Hef from her first Playboy Mansion party at age 21 to their 2012 wedding and beyond. Sixty years her senior, Hugh is said to have “governed the lives of his girlfriends with strict rules on everything from their appearance to curfew”, according to the Mail. The former model will describe how she felt her own identity and ‘self-worth’ erode during her time with Hugh, who died of natural causes aged 91 in 2017.
“My relationship and my marriage to Hugh Hefner was very complicated,” Crystal, now 37, told the Mail. “It was a time when no matter how I was treated, I always felt like I had to protect him, which is why I haven’t shared my story until now.”
Stars uncover so-called ‘Twitter killer’
Meta’s new “Twitter killer” app, Threads, officially launched on Wednesday, July 5, with the first celebrity users including Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Will Smith, Gordon Ramsay and Oprah Winfrey, according to BNC News. “Well hello Threads,” Shakira wrote in her first post. Gordon, meanwhile, apparently teased users over the controversial TikTok he posted in 2022 about choosing a cute, lively lamb for, well, dinner. “Is this where I find the lamb gravy??” he wrote. The first message from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg simply read, “Let’s do it. Welcome to Threads.” He told multiple outlets that around 10 million users signed up in the platform’s first seven hours.
The launch comes after a long online feud between Meta executive and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. And with its scrolling messages, each of which is limited to 500 characters, as well as options for adding photos and videos, the new platform works like Twitter in many ways, although its data resembles that of Instagram accounts. users, as the new platform relies on Instagram for usernames and verifications. Instagram accounts that have been blocked are also blocked on Threads, according to NBC. Other stars who have surfaced on Threads so far include most of the Kardashian sisters, Zayn Malik, Karlie Kloss, Liam Payne, Ellie Goulding and the Dalai Lama.
$50 million music deal?
Nelly, the singer and rapper whose hits like “Hot in Herre” earned him three Grammys and two Super Bowl Halftime Show performances in the early 2000s, reportedly signed a $50 million deal to share ownership of his catalog musical with HarbourView Equity Partners. The asset management company confirmed on Wednesday (July 5) its new partnership with Nelly “to buy certain recordings” from the star, according to Variety. TMZ, meanwhile, announced that the deal was worth $50 million and was equivalent to HarbourView Equity becoming the owner of 50% of Nelly’s “full catalog”, although the company has yet to publicly confirm those figures on Thursday. . In addition to the No. 1 single, “Hot in Herre,” the deal would cover tracks like “Ride Wit Me” and “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland.
