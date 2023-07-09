Weekend briefing: will fashion brands use Threads more than Twitter?





Fashion brands are grappling with a new social media platform, but TikTok and Instagram are still holding up. Meanwhile, in Europe, the European Commission wants the textile industry to start paying for its own waste. And one brand stole the show at Paris Couture Fashion Week. Don’t forget to subscribe to Brilliant Podcast for interviews with fashion industry leaders and episodes of Week in Review, and the Brilliant Beauty Podcast for beauty industry interviews. Zofia Zwieglinska, international fashion journalist

Brands such as Calvin Klein, Kith, Nike, Allbirds, Shein and Uniqlo are starting to explore Threads, the new Meta-owned text-based social platform that launched on Wednesday. But as of Friday afternoon, no luxury brands Kering or LVMH had joined, no doubt they are weighing the benefits of the new platform before adding their historic names to its user database. Additionally, Threads is not yet available in the EU due to privacy concerns. The app, which links to users’ Instagram accounts, could prove a valuable new channel for brands to engage with their communities. And WWith ad networks growing on Meta-owned Instagram and Facebook apps, Threads is expected to focus on advertising, which could make it a more attractive brand choice than Twitter. As reported, Twitter and rival platform Blue Sky have struggled to attract and retain users. Currently there are no ads on Threads, but this is set to change over the next few months. So far, Netflix and Bravo have been asked to advertise. RTFKT and gmoney, two branded web3 brands active on Twitter, have created Threads accounts. The new platform begs the question of whether web3 brands, many of which have large, engaged communities on Twitter, will refocus their efforts. Schiaparelli wins Paris Couture Fashion Week Paris Couture Fashion Week, which ran from Monday to Thursday, did wonders to engage the fashion community and beyond. This was due to the unexpected portable featured looks, wow factor countless designs and, of course, star power both on the slopes and in the front row. The buzz from the events was evident in the number of likes and comments on Instagram posts featuring images and videos captured at the shows. According to a Glossy-exclusive study from social media management platform Dash Hudson, the Schiaparelli show topped the pack in terms of engagement on Instagram. The show had an engagement rate of 2.4%, while Victor & Rolf, the show ranking No. 2 in engagement, recorded 1.3%. Jean Paul Gaultier completes the top three with 0.3%. Schiaparelli brand Instagram posts were three of the week’s top five couture posts of the week, based on engagement. This was despite its lower subscriber count, compared to other participating luxury brands, of 2 million. The #1 post, with 133,300 likes and 1,500 comments, focused on contestant Cardi B who wore an assertive Schiaparelli look that included a voluminous wrap, bold gold jewelry and a headscarf. Brands that operate in the EU may have to pay for textile waste If a proposal issued on Wednesday by the European Commission is approvedcompanies selling to EU consumers will be required to pay for the treatment of the textile waste they produce. Extended Producer Responsibility is becoming a bigger issue for brands as waste and overproduction continue to grow. Apparently, Zara launches around 10,000 new products a year, while super-fast fashion brand Shein launches 6,000 new items every day. As not all items are sold and many are thrown away by consumers after a few uses, brands are responsible for a huge amount of waste that ends up in landfills every year. The fees brands would be required to pay would depend on how easily the items could be processed and diverted from places like Ghana’s Kantamanto market, where used clothes end up. The estimated charge for a T-shirt, for example, is $0.13. To become law, the proposal will need to be approved in negotiations between EU member states and the European Parliament. This is one of many regulatory changes that could soon affect fashion brands selling to EU customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/weekend-briefing-will-fashion-brands-take-to-threads-more-than-twitter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos