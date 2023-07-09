Dodgers end first half in torrid fashion with Freeway Series sweep | by Ron Gutterman | Jul 2023

Max Muncy and Mookie Betts both homered in the win over the Angels (Jon SooHoo/Los Angeles Dodgers)

by Ron Gutterman

If the Dodgers’ 2023 season has been a rollercoaster so far, they’re sitting on top heading into the All-Star break.

The Dodgers’ 51 wins are the fewest at the break since 2016, but the fine finish to the first half is a testament to the teams’ spirit.

Dave Roberts, ahead of Saturday’s 105 win over the Angels, said while the wins and losses may not have always reflected it, the mentality of the Dodgers this year has always been positive.

Perhaps it’s that unwavering mentality that got them to where they are now 13 games over .500 with the Midsummer Classic on the horizon.

They close the book on the first half of the season with four straight wins, five in their last six outings and 12 in their last 17 dating back to the Anaheim edition of the Highway Series on June 20-21.

I’m proud of our guys, Roberts said. They fought through adversity, they stuck together and we ended on a high.

After dropping to third in the National League West, the Dodgers enter the break just 0.5 games behind the Diamondbacks for first place. Both are tied in the loss column.

LA holds the fourth-best record in the NL and is in possession of the Wild Card’s second-place finish in the playoff picture.

Offensively, the Dodgers rank 2 in MLB in homers (149), 3 in OPS (.786), 2 in walks (366) and 4 in runs scored (494).

The Dodgers have three players Mookie Betts, JD Martinez and Max Muncy in the Majors’ top 10 in home runs.

Saturday’s victory over the metro area rivals the Dodgers serves as proof of what the 2023 roster is shaping up to be.

The Dodgers got contributions throughout the lineup but relied on the big hitters to build and extend the lead.

Mookie Betts led the way with his 26th overall and 10th first homer of the season. That gave Betts the Dodger record for first homers in a season, passing Joc Pedersons nine as of 2019.

It also made Betts the first player in MLB history to hit 10 homers before the All-Star break. George Springer held the previous record with nine in 2017.

Freeman thinks this is the best version of Betts.

I have to say, that’s the best tear he’s had,” Freeman said. I should go back and watch the 2018 season when he won MVP. It seems like every swing propels the ball.

Betts wasn’t alone, however.

The top of the order has once again backed its superstar leader.

Max Muncy hit a solo home run to make it a 20-ball game in the second inning.

Freddie Freeman and Will Smith each added a pair of runs with hits in the second inning. Freemans was double his 31st place lead in MLB. The Dodgers led 60 after two frames.

The Dodgers still weren’t finished.

Freeman hit again, this time with a solo home run, his 17th of the season to go 70 in the fourth inning.

A trio of baserunners Smith, JD Martinez and Muncy combined to add an eighth overall run soon after.

Martinez and David Peralta each landed their own solo homers in rounds six and seven, respectively.

The Dodgers have scored 10 or more points in consecutive games for the second time this season (May 13 vs. the Phillies).

For the past two weeks, I’ve really liked the way we’ve been playing,” Freeman said. Finishing strong and very hot at the start of the break is what we had planned and we were able to accomplish it.

In another microcosm of 2023, the Dodgers had to adapt to their pitching situation. They have, once again, found a way to be successful despite this.

In an effort to give two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani different looks throughout the game, Roberts said, the Dodgers used left-hander Alex Vesia as an opener. He struck out two in a clean first inning.

Michael Grove then took his position on the mound as a loose pitcher. Grove has struggled with a groin injury and hard contact inconsistencies throughout the season but was solid on Saturday.

He allowed four earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk in six innings. His slider and articulation curve generated 35 percent called strike and stink (CSW%).

Grove said it was his most effective outing of the season.

Bryan Hudson hit a 123 eighth inning and allowed an earned run while recording two outs in the ninth. Evan Phillips closed things out with a strikeout from Hunter Renfroe.

Roberts announced updates for Chris Taylor (knee) and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) ahead of Saturday’s game.

Kershaw, meanwhile, continued to pitch on flat ground, but threw five pitches on a mound on Saturday. Roberts has not committed a date for Kershaw’s return, but hopes it will be soon after the break ends.

The Dodgers (5138) won’t see the field again until Friday, July 14 against the Mets at Citi Field in Queens, but Mookie Betts, JD Martinez, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith will take the field for the National League in the All-Star Game at the Tuesday. in Seattle.

The All-Star Game begins Tuesday, July 11 at 5:00 p.m. PST on FOX. The Dodgers play at 4:10 p.m. PST on the 14th.

Watch: Apple TV+

Listen: Dodgers Audio AM570, KTNQ 1020