Fashion
Why more men wear crop tops
It often happens that as summer arrives and the temperatures rise, so do the hemlines. As men have embraced shorter shorts over the past few years, some have also started wearing shorter shirts, especially crop tops.
Although men are known to wear belly-baring clothes when exercising or going to the beach, lately crop tops can be seen on men in shops and bars. More modest styles hit right at the waist, but many are short enough to expose a navel. Some porters make their own by taking scissors out of old T-shirts; others buy them commercially, often in the women’s sections of stores.
David Mendoza, 29, an operations manager in New York, owns crop tops of varying lengths. Deciding which to wear, he said, often depends on the occasion.
If I’m wearing one just to casually go out, the crop top will be medium to long length, Mendoza said. If he’s hanging out with friends, or wants a crop top to be the centerpiece of an outfit, he’ll choose one that shows a lot more skin.
At first, Mr. Mendoza cut the shirts himself. But as he started to wear more crop tops, he discovered that stores like H&M and Rainbow were selling women’s styles with his favorite fit. Rainbow, he said, has sexier, more open cropped tops that are cut even shorter.
Mr Mendoza started wearing crop tops about two years ago, he said, after noticing some male fitness influencers he followed on Instagram were wearing them for exercise. I was like, wow, they look really good, and it looks so normal, he said.
But it wasn’t until recently, when Mr Mendoza accidentally packed a crop top for a workout, that he wore one to a gym. I was quite embarrassed about it, he said.
To boost his confidence, Mr Mendoza posted a photo on Instagram that showed him wearing the shirt with the caption: Let’s normalize crop tops in the gym. Afterwards, he said, I started asking friends to show up in a crop top at the gym and tag me.
Ethan Garland, 25, a Chicago photographer and videographer, said he’s also received enthusiastic responses to his crop tops. Since he started wearing the shirts last year, he said, they have become something of a uniform for him.
Mr Garland said he was drawn to crop tops because they elongate his legs. As a man, he added, if you’re willing to do something slightly beyond the norm, something beyond the bare minimum, people usually appreciate it and take notice.
Some men say the attention crop tops attract can be unwanted. Joseph Damian, 22, a content creator in Fresno, Calif., said he started adding the shirts to his wardrobe about three years ago and has been wearing them in public for about a year and half. I’ve had people look at me funny for wearing one, he said.
The negative attention didn’t deter him, however, and he posted videos on TikTok showing other men how to create and style their own.
I feel like the way to wear a crop top is to be confident,” Mr. Damian said.
Ben Barry, fashion dean and associate professor of equity and inclusion at Parsons School of Design in New York, said crop tops have already become a men’s trend.
In the 1980s, he noted, they briefly epitomized American heterosexual masculinity in football after many players began ripping their shirts open to expose their stomachs. He added that Johnny Depp wore a crop top as Glen Lantz in the 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Will Smith later wore a crop top on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air TV show.
Codey James, 27, who works in advertising in New York, said he grew up watching movies and TV shows from the 80s and 90s. He started wearing crop tops about a year ago, has he says, and was influenced in part by the styles he saw on screen when he was younger.
Mr James said around 70% of the shirts he owns are cut off. Most, he added, hit below his navel, though a few were short enough to show it.
My girlfriend always makes fun of me because sometimes she just wants a shirt to wear to bed, but it’s all crop tops, he said.
Professor Barry said men wearing crop tops are coming at a time of changing gender dynamics and opening up menswear to really embrace a variety of aesthetics. He added that the trend is relatively affordable for most men, requiring only a T-shirt and a pair of scissors.
For some men, Professor Barry said, crop tops can be more than just a fashion statement. He said he’s seen crop tops embraced by men with larger bodies as a way to really affirm their bodies and challenge the stigma against their bodies in public spaces.
Xander Torres, 30, a college student and waiter in Vancouver, Washington, said he started making his own crop tops last summer by cutting the bottom off some of his favorite vintage t-shirts. It seemed like everyone was reframing all their stuff, and I kind of fell into that pattern, he said.
But as he tried to crop his shirts more, Mr Torres said he had gone a little too far, cutting some a little too short and others on the diagonal.
My new rule is if it’s a single-stitched vintage t-shirt, maybe just tuck it in, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/09/style/crop-top-men.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian table tennis squad for Asian Games announced
- Why more men wear crop tops
- Russian stock exchange seeks digital financial asset license
- Google restrictions hit student journalists hard
- ‘You don’t have to understand me to fight for you’: Transgender state senators in Congress
- “My son collapsed; PM Modi called me, asked kya hua’ : Smriti Irani | Latest India News
- Trust Gerindra what Pak Joko Widodo started we will continue
- Janet Yellen comments on US-China relations during visit to Beijing
- AI Computing Will Create a $600 Billion Market and Become a Necessity
- Badgers hockey coach Mike Hastings summarizes his first 100 days as head coach | Work
- Know Your City: The Ahmedabad Stock Exchange building tells the story of a bygone era
- Canada’s ‘Tech Talent’ immigration initiative aims to attract foreign workers amid US H1-B visa crisis – The Watchdog