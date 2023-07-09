Why more men wear crop tops

It often happens that as summer arrives and the temperatures rise, so do the hemlines. As men have embraced shorter shorts over the past few years, some have also started wearing shorter shirts, especially crop tops.

Although men are known to wear belly-baring clothes when exercising or going to the beach, lately crop tops can be seen on men in shops and bars. More modest styles hit right at the waist, but many are short enough to expose a navel. Some porters make their own by taking scissors out of old T-shirts; others buy them commercially, often in the women’s sections of stores.

David Mendoza, 29, an operations manager in New York, owns crop tops of varying lengths. Deciding which to wear, he said, often depends on the occasion.

If I’m wearing one just to casually go out, the crop top will be medium to long length, Mendoza said. If he’s hanging out with friends, or wants a crop top to be the centerpiece of an outfit, he’ll choose one that shows a lot more skin.