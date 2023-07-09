Five times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seduced Parisian fashion brands

Avid fashion watchers are often quick to identify which designer is worn by members of the royal family when they take part in public engagements and appearances, with the same group of classic British names featured in reliable rotation.

Since the reign of Queen Victoria, it has been a royal tradition for British queens and princesses to wear primarily British designed and manufactured pieces. In an effort to revive struggling industries such as lace and silk weaving, Victoria would report the origin of her clothes (before Prince Albert’s death) in the newspapers, setting an oft-repeated example today .

Although the royal family now mostly upholds this patriotic tradition, some of its younger members have branched out to find classic outfits and designer wardrobe staples in Paris, the fashion capital of the world.

As Meghan Markle is no longer an active member of the Royal Family and has left Britain, she no longer expects her to “buy British” when looking for her next big look. Although Meghan dated UK-based designers after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, she became the first royal bride in decades to wear a wedding dress made and designed in France. Since then, she regularly returns to French design houses.

Kate Middleton wears Balmain to Wimbledon on July 3 and Meghan Markle wears Christian Dior to the Platinum Jubilee service on June 3, 2022. Both royals have turned to Paris for standout fashion pieces in recent years.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, continues to be one of the UK’s fashion industry’s most important patrons, representing designers globally whenever she attends an official event.

Although the majority of the Princess’ looks are British in origin, Kate, like Meghan, has looked across the Channel to add key pieces to her wardrobe from Paris’ haute couture shopping districts.

Here, Newsweek look at five of Kate and Meghan’s top French fashion designer moments.

Meghan and Givenchy

Perhaps Meghan’s most important French fashion moment came on her wedding day, when she walked down the ornate aisle of St. George’s Chapel wearing a haute couture design from the house of Givenchy.

Founded in 1952 by designer Hubert de Givenchy, the house was a favorite of movie star Audrey Hepburn, who wore Givenchy designs in some of her films, including Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Meghan’s boat-neck maxi dress with bracelet-length sleeves and an abbey-length train was designed by Givenchy’s creative director, British-born Clare Waight Keller, and has been widely acclaimed by the fashion press.

Meghan Markle wears a Givenchy wedding dress during her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

Meghan and Christian Dior

Since her wedding, Meghan has worn haute couture looks from the historic house of Christian Dior, one of the most famous and expensive fashion houses in France and the world.

Christian Dior founded his fashion house in 1947 and the groundbreaking collection was dubbed the “new look” by fashion editor Carmel Snow.

Meghan first wore a royal Dior look two months after her wedding, with an all-black ensemble for the Royal Air Force centenary. She wore other pieces in the years that followed, including a black “Lady Dior” handbag that was named after her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in the 1990s.

Perhaps Meghan’s most famous Dior look is her pale-coloured coat dress worn during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service in 2022.

The design of the coat dress is inspired by classic English tailoring, based on a ventilated raincoat and cut to accentuate the silhouette. The Duchess paired the coat with a matching hat, gloves and shoes, all made by Dior’s talented atelier.

Meghan Markle wears Christian Dior at the Platinum Jubilee Service with Prince Harry at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022.

Kate and Chanel

Another of Paris’ historic fashion houses is Chanel, which was founded in the 1920s by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, first as a millinery business and then as a thriving fashion house.

Chanel was headed by design chief Karl Lagerfeld between 1983 and 2018 and dressed some of the world’s most famous women, including Princess Diana.

Kate has worn Chanel pieces during her married life, including a head-to-toe Chanel look for a visit to Paris with Prince William in 2017. More recently, the princess wore a favorite vintage Chanel piece from 1995, a blue bouclé tweed jacket with contrasting black piping and buttons.

Kate wore the jacket during her recent visit with William to Boston, where the couple attended a basketball game at TD Garden Arena.

Kate Middleton wears vintage Chanel in London in October 2022 and, right, with Prince William in Boston in November 2022.

Kate and Yves Saint Laurent

Another of Kate’s Parisian fashion moments came courtesy of a vintage piece first worn in public in 2022.

During a visit to the Caribbean in March that year, the princess debuted a striking coral-colored jacket with square cut-out pockets along a 1940s silhouette. It was later revealed that the piece was a vintage Yves Saint Laurent jacket that Kate bought from a vintage store in Scotland when she was at university more than two decades ago.

Saint Laurent studied design in the 1950s before becoming the designer who took over the house of Christian Dior after the death of its founder in 1957. Saint Laurent founded his own house in 1961, and it continues today within the Kering group.

Kate Middleton wears a vintage Yves Saint Laurent jacket in Belize on March 22, 2022.

Kate and Balmain

Kate’s latest and most surprising Parisian fashion moment came courtesy of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships this month.

For her first visit to the multi-day event, Kate wowed in a pistachio green blazer accented with contrasting white lapels and statement buttons.

The jacket was later identified and confirmed to have been made by Balmain.

Pierre Balmain founded his fashion house in 1945. His signature aesthetic has developed over the years into a brand loved by young people and celebrities who aren’t afraid of bold looks.

Kate’s jacket, although a new piece, was vintage in silhouette and style, echoing the fashion choices made by Diana and other royals in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Kate Middleton wears a Balmain jacket at Wimbledon on July 3.

