Men’s ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men’s Singles 2023 Preview: how to watch, odds
In today’s first qualifying round (12 matches), Gabriele Piraino, ranked No. 491, and Lorenzo Rottoli, No. 480, will face off on the Circolo Tennis Maggioni court in , .
Check out the latest odds for the entire ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men’s Singles 2023 field at BetMGM.
ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men’s Singles 2023 Info
- Tournament: ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men’s Singles 2023
- Round: The qualifying round
- Date: July 9th
- TV channel: ESPN
- Direct: Look on Fubo!
- Place: Maggioni Tennis Club
- Land area: Clay
Who will win the 2023 ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men’s Singles?
|Name
|Odds of winning
|Odds Ranking
Want to bet on your choice to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Information on today’s matches
|Match
|Round
|Match time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Frederick Solomon vs. Federico Arnaboldi
|Qualification Qualifying round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Arnaboldi (-2000)
|Solomon (+625)
|Alexander Weis vs. Luca Potenza
|Qualification Qualifying round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|White (-225)
|Power (+155)
|Benito Massacri against. Julien Ocleppo
|Qualification Qualifying round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Ocleppo (-10000)
|Massacre (+900)
|Francesco Forti vs. Federico Iannaccone
|Qualification Qualifying round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Strong (-225)
|Iannacone (+155)
|Carlos Sanchez Jover against. Ricardo Balzerani
|Qualification Qualifying round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Sanchez Jover (-350)
|Balzerani (+210)
|Carlos López Montagud against. Federico Zeballos
|Qualification Qualifying round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|–
|–
|Andrea Meduri vs. Facundo Juarez
|Qualification Qualifying Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Juárez (-3000)
|Drugs (+725)
|Gabriele Piraino against. Lorenzo Rottoli
|Qualification Qualifying Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|–
|–
|Jacopo Billardo against. Marcellus Serafini
|Qualification Qualifying Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Seraph (-3000)
|Billiards (+725)
|Luca Castagnola against. Gonzalo Villanueva
|Qualification Qualifying Round 1
|9:00 AM ET
|Villenueva (-165)
|Chestnut (+115)
|Dmitry Popko vs. Marcelo Zormann Da Silva
|Qualification Qualifying Round 1
|9:00 AM ET
|Navel (-550)
|Zormann Da Silva (+300)
|Daniel Rincon vs. Thomas Compagnucci
|Qualification Qualifying round 1
|11:30 AM ET
|Rincón (-450)
|Compagnucci (+270)
