The fashion industry needs to change





4,349 signatories The $2.5 trillion apparel industry has evolved rapidly over the past 20 years. Cheap production and lower consumer costs, along with the influence of social media, have produced an avalanche of cheap clothing. The “fast fashion” production is based on a take-do-throw model, designed to be worn and thrown away in a short period of time. Textiles are disposed of in landfills or incinerated; clothing companies conservatively produce 100 billion garments a year; less than 1% of clothing is recycled; 40 million tons of textiles (87% of clothing) are disposed of in landfills or cremated. Industry is responsible for 4% of all carbon emissions. Textile processing pollutes rivers, streams and groundwater with high levels of pesticides and harsh chemicals, many of which are carcinogenic. 200 million trees are felled each year for the production of man-made cellulosic fibers for clothing, affecting biodiversity and species loss. Today, 69% of all clothing is made from polyester or other synthetic materials made from crude oil. Washing clothes made of synthetic materials accounts for 35% of microplastics in the ocean. These have been discovered in our body and in our bloodstream. To add insult to injury, fashion companies are “greening” their clothes by making false claims about sustainable fabrics and production methods. Unlike other major industries, the fashion industry is almost entirely unregulated. Citizens alone are not able to regulate fast fashion. Government regulations must be implemented. Called on the Biden administration to enact legislation Hold the fashion industry accountable for reducing carbon emissions to align with the 1.5 degree trajectory limiting global warming, as defined by the 2015 Paris Agreement

Demand that the fashion industry be responsible for the sustainable disposal of its waste and used clothing

Require clothing labeling for transparency and traceability

Require brands to meet Fair Trade Commission green guidelines for accuracy of sustainability claims

Impose a carbon tax on all clothing made from virgin synthetic materials

Requiring every new clothes washing machine to install a filter to capture plastic microfibers

Restrict the manufacture, import and export of garments containing chemicals/harmful substances

Eliminate unfair practices for garment workers working below minimum wage or for piecework in unsafe factories, and create multilateral accountability that holds not only factories but also brands accountable for unsafe conditions and unpaid wages

Prohibit the importation of garments made by forced labor, indentured servitude or child labor

Educate consumers on how to effectively recycle used clothing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://action.earthday.org/the-fashion-industry-must-change The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos