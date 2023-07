Cook Sian Redgrave on style and her signature scent

Must-have jewelry? I bought myself a used men’s Rolex Datejust watch from my birth year for my 30th birthday. I also wear old chains, crosses and signet rings that I buy from thrift stores in Italy. Redgrave loves the way actress Tilda Swinton wears color. Do you remember a favorite outfit from your childhood?

A Batman costume that I wouldn’t take off when I was six. What was your first fashion moment? I modeled as a child and for a year-end pageant I dressed up as Julia Roberts from A pretty woman in an op-shop red taffeta dress with my hair in a french roll. I was 11 years old, dressed as a high class prostitute. And your worst fashion mistake? When I tried to fit in with the girls I hung out with in high school who wanted to look super sexy, it was this Supr-era, bandage, bodycon dress. I never felt. Redgrave favors masculine and strong scents, such as Nasomattos Black Afgano. What’s at the top of your wish list? I dream of owning Cartier Panthre gold hoops from the late 80s or early 90s. Is there anything you would never wear? Floral ruffles. Is there a current trend that you love? 1990s normcore is so trendy, which I love, but now everyone wears a suit with Salomon sneakers. It’s the way I’ve always dressed. What shoes do you wear the most? Sebago loafers, Golden Goose sneakers and Ann Demeulemeester riding boots. What do you wear to bed? Linen pajamas and Santa Maria Novellas Acqua di Rose rose water spray. Loading Who is your favorite fashion icon? I have a lot. Tilda Swinton wears the color so well. I love what Giorgio Armani wore in the 90s, a tennis polo shirt with a suit like he just got off the yacht for lunch. Sade for its sexy but discreet style. And I love everything JFK jnr and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wore in New York. What do you wear on a typical work day? I always cook in Stan Ray cargo pants or overalls with Birkenstock clogs, chunky socks and a Worktones apron. What’s your favorite casual Sunday look? Tailored trousers, T-shirt and an old Sergio Tacchini sweatshirt I collect Italian sports sweaters from the 90s. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Live Well Newsletter. Get it in your inbox every Monday.

