Shopping for sandals reveals shoe fashion follies
I was looking for a pair of sandals preferably on sale. Even more preferably online, so I wouldn’t have to walk outside, get in my van, and drive anywhere in the Canadian heat and smoke to find these foot covers.
I went deep into one of my favorite online spots and didn’t specify sandals. Let me say this: apparently all women are now wearing quite peculiar things on their feet. Or maybe just women under 13. The rest of us know better. We know that if
we showed up to church wearing bile green boots with faux fur cuffs nailed on top sequins covering the heels and plastic windows on the sides with husky guys sticking out of them we might be asked to ask for help. Maybe look for the exit until we find our lost senses.
There were canvas sneakers with 3 inch thick soles. Some of them had treads. The canvas portion of these could be printed with, by today’s standards, modest curses and tied with neon-colored ribbons.
In one section were rows of 6 inch stiletto shoes. I have the greatest admiration for anyone who can wear them without leaning forward and putting their face in a passing stroller, thus tipping the child on the sidewalk and incurring the wrath of a new parent.
These shoes also tend to have only two thin threads on the widest part of the foot behind the toes and only one around the ankle. How does the wearer keep the shoes on their feet? I looked carefully at these threads. A passing magnet could topple the woman and knock her down several blocks until she could be rescued.
One pair had multiple coils of yarn that covered the foot from the toes down to the calf of the leg. It seems quite complicated. How were you able to maneuver your foot through all those coils? The last time I looked at one of my feet and tried to imitate such a move, I managed to break my smallest toe. It turned black and blue and was quite painful for the better part of two weeks.
Does insurance cover accidents caused by dangerous footwear? I wonder about this.
I kept scrolling through page after page of shoes. Some had soles so thin that going barefoot would save you a lot of money. I spotted a pair of sandals that looked appropriate until I looked at the back. The back had no heels as such. No. There were three strands of thick chains holding the sides of the shoes together. Wearing them would be pretty much like carrying castanets as you click down the aisle at a wedding.
I kept looking. One pair was made of yellow, blue and green plastic tubes that looked like large Life Savers.
Another pair was made with roadkill skin. Why would I want to wear something on my feet that looks like I punched it in the street, got out of the car, shot the poor thing, then peeled off its skin, that I cut it up and wrapped my feet in it? If I had done that, would I be out at midnight beating my chest and barking at the moon?
The rows of shoes continued with more and more styles. Some of them carried stern warnings: almost exhausted! Or, Only two pairs left! These shoes? They were, in my faint mind, so ugly that I couldn’t imagine such a rush of customers buying them as the stock was low.
One pair was a malevolent plaid in burnt orange, magenta and chartreuse. The shoes had clumsy 5-inch wooden heels pierced with bronze rods. At the back of each heel rested an aluminum arch. They were on sale for $189.99. LAW.
Others were bubblegum pink; transparent plastic; Red, white and blue American flag for the patriot; quilted; and one pair was covered in giant eyelashes. Some were purple suede with black fur trim, some ankle boots were thigh high, many sandals were either too full of buckles or uncomfortable to wear.
I was puzzled. All I wanted was a simple pair of summer sandals. Something to put on my feet that wouldn’t make strangers point and laugh at me.
I left the house and headed to a shoe store where they had sold me a nice pair of leather sandals. They don’t glow in the dark and I’m not afraid to wear them in public.
Susan Keezer lives in Adrian. Send him your good news at [email protected].
