With a loud cry in succession, Norwegian wool is riding the trend of quiet luxury

Movie fashion: it’s a chicken or egg question. Does the fashion worn by the characters in the film reflect the trends already present in the culture or does it define the trends that the culture follows?

One could argue on both sides of the question, but I believe that costume designers tap into the undercurrents of cultural trends in the fashion they choose and, by bringing them to the surface on screen, establish the codes of fashion and the clues that we ultimately follow.

So it was with sex and the city in its first run from 1998 to 2004. The luxury lifestyle and the brands that define it were just beginning to become a cultural trend. The show put Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, Fendi, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and others few had heard of on the cultural map.

At the time, luxury was strong in signaling the status of wearers. The popularity of the series and its extended reruns gave luxury fashion brands a head start in becoming the giants they are today.

Now, some 25 years later and having just completed its fourth season after starting in 2018, the Succession is at the forefront of the understated luxury trend, which may well change the face of luxury fashion in the future as sex and the city did in his time.

But unlike the SATC girls who kept talking about brands, the characters of Succession rarely talks about fashion. This has made it more fun for the legion of fashionista fans to find out who is wearing what in the scenes. And costume designer Michelle Matland has become a celebrity in the fashion world, as Patricia Field of SATC did at the time.

One of the few brands mentioned in the series was Norwegian Wool, called by the New York Times the coat to wear in Davos. It’s a brand that the truly prosperous professional class has widely embraced in the understated luxury style they prefer, where the flashy logos and flamboyant design draw attention to itself, not the individual who wears it, are despised.

Quiet luxury in Succession Style

Succession takes us into the world of the billionaire Roy family. Patriarch Logan, played by Brian Cox, rose from rags to riches, but his four children Conner, Kendall, Siobhan and Roman have only known wealth and they don’t need brands or logos to flaunt their status.

They dress for all occasions, emphasizing quality and comfort in neutral tones. What stands out the most is how perfectly fitting their clothes are.

The Logans wear luxury discreetly. Fashion is unworthy of talk in the Roy family circle, although they notice when someone makes a fashion faux pas, such as when the family’s cousin Greg brings a date to the Logans townhouse. sporting a ridiculously roomy bag emblazoned with the Burberry brand check, although no one mentions Burberry by name.

One of the few exceptions in all four seasons is when Conner refuses to check his coat on the doorstep of Kens’ birthday party because I don’t trust those things. I lost a Norwegian Wool in a fusion restaurant in Vancouver, he says.

This casual mention sparked a run on Norwegian Wool for those not yet in the know as to why it’s a brand Conner covets.

Find a need and fill it

Most contemporary luxury brands start out much the same way. Their founders are fashion insiders driven by their creative vision and need to express themselves through their designs.

They are self-centered, self-directed and above all product-oriented. If customers share their vision and love their product, they can be successful; otherwise, back to the drawing board.

Commodity trader turned Norwegian Wool founder Michael Berkowitz took a different market-driven approach: he identified a consumer need, starting with a personal need, and created a product to meet it.

He followed a traditional business model based on identifying consumer needs, markedly different from the fashion business model, focusing on products that change with the season and what’s trending at the moment.

Berkowitz is originally from New York, where it is very cold, and he must also have traveled the world, including Norway and other Scandinavian countries. He needed a winter coat that kept him warm, traveled well, and looked professional and polished when he arrived, but couldn’t find it.

The first impression you make before sitting down to a meeting or a restaurant is the coat you are wearing, but my warm coats weren’t nice and my nice coats weren’t warm. I founded Norwegian Wool to solve this problem, he said.

Look for bargains for hedge fund/private equity types, lawyers, doctors, real estate agents, and other successful professionals. They don’t want to look like the Michelin man walking into the room or in a cashmere coat that smells of sheepskin if it gets wet, he added.

In his personal quest to find the right coat to wear during his commodity trading days, he asked a fashion insider friend which brand he would recommend. His response was, Man, when you find it, find me one because it doesn’t exist.

So he started researching, sensing a business opportunity. He was drawn to Italian craftsmanship, styling and fabrications, but discovered that Italian brands didn’t know enough about the actual cold to design it into their coats.

And on his visits to Scandinavian countries where the cold is a reality, he was impressed by their sense of design, which remains simple on the outside but has hidden performance attributes on the inside.

He found that coats in Norway offered exceptional neck protection and hoods, and plenty of pockets large enough to hold everything a person needed, but lacked the high style of Italian brands.

Our mission was to bring these two worlds together, Scandinavian design and Italian craftsmanship to create performance luxury for professionals, he said.

And when he founded the company in 2014, he chose a brand name that any Beatles fan would remember. It was seeded all the way, with sales increasing every year since, even during the pandemic.

Build coat and mark

On the outside, Norwegian wool coats have a tailored luxury silhouette and quality detailing. Inside, they have performance attributes that make the real difference. They have a non-puffy down lining, a waterproof membrane, pockets galore, collars that protect and some coats have stowable hoods.

Various styles and lengths are available, such as pea coats and parkas that are long enough to cover a suit jacket but comfortable to sit on. And all of them are lightweight and stretchy with movement.

Initially, Norwegian Wool focused exclusively on the men’s outerwear market, estimated by Statista to total $44 billion worldwide in 2022. But women also need warm, professional-looking outerwear and four years later she responded with a collection that meets her particular needs.

Women tend to run a few degrees colder than men, but when they go out they have to compromise on warmth. But designing for women is more complicated, so we prototyped the design for two or three seasons until we felt we were there, and then we sold practically 100% of the first collection, he said. .

Today, women make up around 40% of sales, but with fewer styles available than men, and Berkowitz expects women to soon reach 50/50 parity globally, women’s outerwear also accounted for a $44 billion market in 2022 and will eventually overtake men’s share, as women buy more and spend more on their clothes than men.

And besides the brand’s style and performance, what makes Norwegian Wool particularly appealing is its accessible luxury prices, with men’s from $995 to around $3,000 for an overcoat and women’s from $1,400 to 2. $000.

Slowly establishing itself in the luxury market

At first, Berkowitz faced many whinnies. Experts said it couldn’t compete with legacy luxury brands and their years of marketing and branding behind them with budgets to match. And he couldn’t find a manufacturer in Italy to work with.

Or that successful professionals don’t need warm coats to get from their private jets to their cars or from their chauffeured vehicles to the office and restaurant. And that Covid killed the need to dress professionally.

Oxen! Real people care about how they look. His human nature. They want to walk into a room and be taken seriously, he said.

Despite the adversity, Berkowitz kept pushing and found lots of real people who understood how Norwegian Wool was filling in the blanks in the luxury market. Launched simultaneously direct-to-consumer online and wholesale, influential early adopters were Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Bloomingdales and other high-end specialty clothing stores.

By gaining a foothold with these respected luxury authorities, Norwegian Wool has gained real luxury credibility that has created a virtuous circle to drive online sales without major marketing investment, or as many other DTC digital natives have. discovered, the need to create a retail network after DTC pricing was baked into the cake.

We built wholesale into our pricing structure from the start, knowing that we needed retail intermediaries. People have to try on coats, he said. They’re not going to buy 10 coats online to return nine.

He reports that direct-to-consumer sales are now slightly larger than wholesale, with the company’s sales coming from more than 50 countries and the brand being present in more than 100 doorways globally.

But what makes him most proud is the passion customers have for the brand, with around a third of customers returning to buy a second or third piece in two seasons.

From the start, we had to think and do things differently. Well lose if we try to make billboards like Brunello Cucinelli does. We should always think of creative ways of doing things, but stick to our classic styles that are tailored and timeless and solve a real problem people have, not follow trends.

By not following trends, Berkowitz and Norwegian Wool become one. The professional class needs clothes to work for them. They don’t want to work so hard to pay for their clothes and don’t need logos to proclaim that they have succeeded.

It’s the essence of quiet luxury, like Succession costumer explained to W Magazine:

We certainly knew that certain wealthy types not only weren’t interested in a logo world, but had antithetical feelings about it and weren’t interested in being a part of it. There is a certain disdain for the world of the Versace logo, an overt color palette, big names on your t-shirt.