

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker has announced the launch of his own fashion line. With 64 titles in total, including 49 in singles and 15 in doubles, Becker is one of the most successful tennis players of all time. He has won six Grand Slam singles titles, an Olympic gold medal in doubles in 1992 and is Wimbledon’s youngest male champion. Life hasn’t always looked positive for Becker in recent years. A bitter divorce battle with ex-wife Lilly, financial bankruptcy and imprisonment for illicit transfer of money and concealment of assets despite filing for bankruptcy, he’s been through it all. That said, Becker, who was released from prison last December, recently announced the launch of her fashion line. He took to social media to cheekily declare that while not everyone can play tennis like him, now they can at least dress like him. “Maybe you can’t play tennis like Boris Becker, but now you can dress like Boris Becker,” he captioned a post on Instagram. This isn’t Becker’s first foray into the fashion world. Earlier in 2020, unveiled its own fashion line, which included a range of clothing, including t-shirts, jackets and shoes, as well as bags. Boris Becker calls Novak Djokovic the most successful tennis player of all time Tennis legend Boris Becker, however, dismissed the GOAT debate and instead called Djokovic the most successful player of all time. In an interaction with fans on social media, the German acknowledged the fans’ desire to crown someone the GOAT but refused to get drawn into the discussion. “It’s the ultimate question: there is no GOAT… But the most successful player of all time (Novak),” he wrote on Instagram. Earlier this year, when Djokovic won a men’s record 23rd at Roland Garros, Becker praised his former pupil and backed him to add him to his trophy cabinet. “Novak Djokovic, you did it. And how you did it – with confidence, skill and style. Congratulations on your record 23rd Roland Garros Grand Slam title. What an exceptional achievement. I am delighted with what you waits: With Wimbledon called, you’re probably not done yet,” he remarked.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportskeeda.com/tennis/news-now-can-dress-like-boris-becker-former-world-no-1-becomes-latest-tennis-player-launch-fashion-line The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos