Kim Jones launches Dior Tears Capsule Collection tour in London – WWD

LONDON — Kim Jones kicked off the Dior men’s capsule collection tour with cult label Denim Tears in London at Phonica Records, a vinyl specialist in Soho that was used by Rimowa and Lacoste last year.

Beyond the stacks of records and down the stairs of the shabby store, an empty space seethes with transparent white domes that spell “Dior Tears” in the French luxury house’s Nicolas Cochin font and decorated with flowers by artist Azuma Makoto, who specializes in botanical art.

The London pop-up is the only one to take place in Europe, allowing Dior customers to shop the pieces before they hit stores on Thursday. The pop-up ends Thursday and will then move to Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai for the rest of the month.

The Dior Tears pop-up in London. Courtesy of Dior

“London obviously holds a special place for me, it’s the home of menswear and it’s such a fabulous place to watch fashion. I’m very excited to launch the Dior Tears capsule collection here in London, which is my home, with my friends and all the people that matter to me,” Jones told WWD.

Will Poulter, Freddy Carter, AJ Tracey and Rish Shah were on hand to help celebrate the collection.

The cocktail party was an opportunity for friends and clients of the brand to witness what Jones and Tremaine Emory, founder of Denim Tears and creative director of sportswear brand Supreme, had cooked up, with a closer look of the collection unveiled last December with a presentation at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

Kim Jones and Will Poulter at the Dior Tears pop-up. David Bennett

Big Dior customers already had a chance to place their pre-orders earlier in the year, but some still arrived at Phonica Records for additions.

“Tremaine has been my friend since 2005 — we always talked about doing a project together. As we show on the African continent and Africa is something present in his work, I thought it would be good to invite him to work on a collection mixing Dior and Denim Tears,” Jones told About the collaboration.

“Every time I work with someone, I give them an idea of ​​what we need but then I respect their vision to do what they want to do, that’s the secret of a great collaboration. The important thing is to always be able to value their contribution without depositing it, but rather integrating it into the collection,” he added.

Almost everything in the store was Dior, from household items to books on the shelves, except for the furniture. A musical session took place as waiters handed out chilled cocktails, champagne and water during the humid London weather.

Jones said he felt responsible “as someone who did well” to watch the next generation grow and give them a chance.

“I talk to a lot of them, give them advice and help them, give them money and do whatever I can to keep them going. I also like to see things from their point of view, which is very inspiring for me,” he said.

Denim Tears, which has collaborated with brands such as Levi’s, Ugg, Converse and Champion, is known for telling stories about the African diaspora and promoting racial justice and cultural activism through its designs, such as its crown motif in signature cotton.

Freddy Carter at the Dior Tears pop-up. David Bennett

The Tyson Beckford sweater, a reinterpretation of the 1989 Ralph Lauren sweater that replaces the original American flag with the African-American flag created by artist David Hammons, was one of many Denim Tears featured in the recent “In America.” from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. : A lexicon of fashion”.

“Denim Tears is about the fate and glory of black culture. Each collection varies, sometimes it celebrates Alvin Ailey and great American names, sometimes it talks about slavery. It’s not always negative things that we’ve been through as a people, sometimes it’s positive. It all depends on the story I want to tell,” Emory said in an interview last year.