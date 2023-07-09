Fashion
Manu Ros: The more meat, the more we like it: Behind the appeal of masculine cleavage | Culture
Can. Cannes Film Festival 2023. Manu Ros appears on the red carpet to present Strange way of life, the film by Pedro Almodvar in which he appears dressed as Saint Laurent, who produced the film. He wears what looks like a low-cut shirt topped with a belt, designed by Anthony Vaccarello for next fall’s home collection. On the show, this garment was worn by a lean, flat-chested model, but on the more muscular Ross, the shirt is something else: it creates a cleavage that reveals part of his pecs, the male equivalent of cleavage. The male chest has always enjoyed much more freedom to flaunt itself in public, but until now it hasn’t used the weapons of women’s clothing on the red carpet. We weren’t talking about Tarzan here: after decades of wise tuxedos, here is the equivalent of the sexy evening dress for him. And not only Ros wore it that night in Cannes: her co-star Jos Condessa also sported the look.
The stars have come a short but understated journey here: Jon Kortajarena arrived at Vanity Fair’s final Oscars party wearing a white tuxedo with nothing underneath. The year before, Timothe Chalamet attended the same awards with a Louis Vuitton jacket that exposed his pale sternum, and Harry Styles spent years wearing whimsical designs that show off the torso, work by Gucci and Spanish companies such as Palomo Spain and Alled-Martinez.
Cleavage for him
The term no pecs, no sex was first uttered in 1994 as a slogan for a Manhattan gym, one of the first created by fitness guru David Barton. Barton, a strongman turned successful businessman, was defined by the New York Times as the man who made the gym cool (but also, unfortunately, as someone who has so many muscles he looks like a square). In the early 1990s, turning anything into an ambitious lifestyle was inevitably tied to sex: Calvin Klein ads filled magazines and billboards with explicit images of marble-chested male models and made stars of male characters like Mark Wahlberg. In the novel American psycho, published in 1991, Bret Easton Ellis devoted paragraphs and paragraphs to describing the exercise table of a nervous and crazy yuppie. The TV shows that shaped the tastes of half the world, like Melrose Square, were built on masculine casts of gym-hardened young white men, specimens who spent more time in the pool, shower or bed than anywhere else. But the phenomenon had not yet reached the red carpet.
Why can you only look a woman in those eyes, when a man can be attractive and sexy in the same way? asks designer Alejandro Palomo, who has run Palomo Spain and championed the masculine décolletage since 2016, over the phone. Things like men’s heels aren’t new. They were already there in the 16th or 17th century, but this way of sexualizing and showing the male body through clothing is completely new. Today, it means reclaiming this story, but it is also the result of a reality that we observe daily on social networks: the more meat there is, the more we like it. Eroticism sells, and now men, if they wish, can participate in it. We no longer just look with envy at a woman’s cleavage: we also do it with Manu Ross.
There is a word for masculine cleavage: heavy weights. In 2009, the the wall street journal released this masculine cleavage. THE Daily Mail echoes the phenomenon two years earlier and offers a series of yes or no on the male divide. George Clooney? Yes (he had a few shirt buttons undone). Rod Stewart? No (it didn’t have a single button closed). David Beckham? It depends (too much gold in the early 2000s).
The website Gawker was trying to put things in order: he said that weight was the dumbest term that fashion had invented. In 2015, the UK edition of QG judged model David Gandy as the most qualified to show off her cleavage. The messages in this regard, for ordinary men, were never hopeful: if it ain’t Clooney, if it ain’t Beckham or if it ain’t Gandy, don’t try it at the House. Let Palomo, the expert, speak: Every designer creates with sensitivity and inspiration, with their own degree of innocence or sexuality, but whoever puts the garment on completes it. He recognizes, I can think of garments that take multiple lives, but I am aware that I, with my body, would not be okay with this type of collar. They shine in a certain body, in a beautiful, well-worked chest.
And then Manu Ros did it again, on yet another body that was difficult to imitate. Shortly after this appearance, the internet was filled with buzz about Manu Ross’ chest. Torso of steel: how to make your cleavage as beautiful on yourself as on Manu Ros, published QG. He repeated the feat shortly after: Manu Ros surprised at the AMI Paris parade showing muscles he had never shown, titled Mens Health (they referred to his quadriceps). The phenomenon represents the triumph of a contemporary vision of masculinity: it is the victory of European designers such as Vaccarello, Palomo and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. But the trend only emphasizes the timeless allure of the male torso, either with an open shirt and hairy chests, as in the 70s; muscular, like in the eighties; or defined and hairless like Keanu Reeves in the following decade.
Chests are forever
Miguel Marugn is a trainer at the San Antn gymnasium in central Madrid. He says that in the eight or nine years he’s worked in gyms, the pectoral has always been an obsession for his clients. It’s one of the most stressed muscles, along with the biceps, one of the most rewarding and beautiful areas if you put in the time. It makes you feel more powerful. People don’t usually say I want Cristiano Ronaldo’s legs, but we hear a lot in the gyms that I want Chris Hemsworth’s torso. In girls, they have always been the buttocks and abs, and in boys, the biceps and pecs.
There seems to be universal agreement: According to some studies, the pecs are women’s favorite part of a man’s body. Other classifications, such as that of Cosmopolitan, place it behind the abs and forearms. A strong, masculine chest rather than one that hasn’t looked any different since the age of six, except to get bigger, is awesome, wrote journalist Anna Breslaw. Instagram and TikTok are a gigantic repository of moving images of male breasts, skinny shirtless men doing things: dancing, cooking, talking about law and swimming with crocodiles. It is an extension of the image of the teen idol who shows his chest to reaffirm his status as a sex symbol. It’s also a transcendental milestone: starring in an underwear campaign has been a way for many teen idols to cross the threshold of maturity once they pass the age of majority. Both Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have done it.
Apparently, for now, it’s best to forget about body positivity. The Netflix aesthetic (bodies so sculpted that abs show through on a mobile screen) once again brings a demand for perfection that, it seems, will never die. It was present in Greek sculptures, and now it reappears in dress codes that are redefining what men can wear in public. A collarbone, a chest, all that part of a man that has almost always been covered, Palomo concludes. We just wanted to show those sensual, sexy, attractive and beautiful parts. The male chest took to the streets. Other areas will follow soon.
