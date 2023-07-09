EUGENE, Ore. — An all-time competitive record and roster revisions in multiple events highlighted day two of the USATF U20 Championships at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.

NCAA silver medalist Alyssa Jones of Stanford, who broke the U.S. under-20 record to win this medal, broke the meet record on her first attempt, sailing 6.72m/22-0.75 to win the women’s long jump. Jones only took three attempts and all of them were good enough to win. Avery Lewis strode 6.30m/20-8 to win silver. Elias Ajamu Reed from San Jose State won the men’s gold medal with a jump of 7.67m/25-2.

Moves to No. 7 on all-time U.S. U20 performer list in men’s 100m, Florida high school student Christian Miller clocked 10.06 and leads Tyler Azcano, who finished second in 10.09. georgia Kyle Jacksonwho finished fourth at the NCAA Championships, was never seriously challenged on her way to a speedy 11.15 in the women’s 100m, beating Camryn Dickson of Texas A&M by 0.15.

Defying the meet record of 5,660 points set five years ago by Anna Hall, JaiCieonna Gero-Holt had a good javelin throw and won with 5,552 points. Gero-Holt, a rising high schooler who was on the USATF team for last year’s U20 World Meet, set a PB of 43.42m / 142-5 in the javelin and found himself with a margin of 281-point victory over the Texas high schooler. Abby Elmorewith Catherine Littlewood just two points back at 5,269 for bronze.

Three men broke the 1:48 barrier in the men’s 800m, led by We love Matzatsawho ran 400m leading the pack in 52.99 and held on to win in 1:47.76. Simeon Birnbaum took the silver medal in 1:47.96 and Daniel Watke was the bronze medalist in 1:47.99. Sophie in red also struggled to win the women’s 800m in 2:04.33 ahead Allison Incesilver medalist in 2:05.22.

from Nebraska Dash Sirmon, the Big Ten runner-up, won the men’s javelin with a 70.87m/232-6 and his five legal throws would have earned him victory. His conference rival, Mike Stein from Iowa, placed second with a best time of 65.81m/215-11. Pole vault titles went to Texas A&M’s jack manwho won men’s gold at 5.30m/17-4.5, and California high school student Jathiyah Muhammadwho cleared 4.20 m/13-9.25 for the women’s crown.

Yesterday’s men’s hammer bronze medalist, Gary Moore of Baylor, came back to win the two-foot shot put with a throw of 19.83m/65-0.75 past the hammer gold medalist Michael Pinckney of UCLA, who won silver at 19.21m/63-0.25. A 15.85m/52-0 in the fifth lap gave steep month women’s gold in the shot put.

ryan allen defended her USATF 10,000m walk title with elegance and Heather Durant won their first U20 outdoor title by over a minute. Allen walked in 46:17.65, the fastest men’s time since 2015, while Durrant crossed the line in 48:40.85. Allen held an 18 second lead over 2km and was steadily increasing the gap he had on the silver medalist Clayton Stool over the turns. Stoil finished in 48:47.78, with Mcdonald Rowan winning bronze in 50:14.62. Durrant left the defending champion’s shoulder Angelique Harris before taking the lead at 1,200 m. Harris remained second until 5600m, where Talia Green passed her and took silver in 49:41.35. madison morgan finished strong to win bronze in 50:26.64.

The top female high school steeplechase fighter in the country justified her ranking with a dominating victory in 10:15.09, missing the meet record by just 0.42 seconds. Angelina Napoleon took the lead and never looked back as she put more and more of the trail between her and her closest challengers on her way to a 22-second victory over the silver medalist Catherine Garrison, who finished in 10:37.16. from oregon Benjamin Balazs also came within a step of the men’s meet record with her 8:49.64, but her margin of victory was much narrower than in the women’s race. from michigan Caleb Jarema And CJ Singleton of Notre Dame were almost side by side to cross the line, Jarema securing the silver medal by 0.09 in 8:50.49.

from Louisville Brion Stephens cleared 2.15m/7-0.5 on his second attempt to win the men’s high jump Grant Campbell, who needed three attempts to make the same height. In the female hammer, the six At Giovanna Meeks throws would have been enough to win. Meeks hit 60.70m/199-2 in rounds one and three and won by over 16 feet.

The 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships and USATF U20 Championships will be broadcast live from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon Thursday-Sunday July 6-9 via a mix of USATF.TV+, CNBC and Peacock. CNBC and Peacock coverage will air from 10 p.m. to midnight ET on July 7 and from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on July 8 and 9.

For the first time ever, USATF.TV+ will broadcast every jump, throw, and run (outside of the TV window) for the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships and 2023 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships, including multi-events. The entire USATF U20 Outdoor Championships will be broadcast on USATF.TV+.

