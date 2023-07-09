Shein wants Twitter to reveal if Rival is behind impersonators’ accounts





Shein’s parent company has accused rival fast fashion company Temu of online impersonation.

Shein is also suing Twitter to reveal if Temu was behind fake accounts using her brand.

Shein’s parent company takes aim at Twitter in quest for reversal copy online accountssuing the social media giant to force it to reveal who is behind anonymous accounts posing as the fast fashion company. In a filing in court reviewed by Insider, Roadget Business Pte. Ltd., the Singapore-based parent company of Chinese brand Shein, claims fake Twitter accounts use Shein brands to advertise non-Shein products and damage the brand’s reputation. Shein a company with a reputation for extremely low-cost clothing and allegations of labor violations alleged that a rival fast fashion company, Temu, is behind the fake accounts and is seeking to reveal the IP addresses and advertising ID numbers of the accounts, the messages sent and received by the fakers, as well as the access to device accounts’ address books and phone numbers of their contacts, if linked to Twitter. The allegations against Temu come as the rivalry between the two Chinese fast fashion sites intensifies: in May, US spending on Temu was 20% higher than on Shein, Insider previously reported. Twitter has so far refused to comply with a subpoena for account information filed in February, according to a Roadget Business complaint filed in June, on the grounds that Roadget Business’ request violates applicable privacy law. under the Stored Communications Act. “Twitter further opposes the subpoena because you have provided no documentation demonstrating that the Court considered and imposed the First Amendment safeguards required before a litigant can be permitted to unmask the identity of a anonymous speaker,” Twitter’s attorneys wrote in response to Shein’s request. for the data. The official shein account remains active and verified on Twitter. Accounts listed in the brand impersonation folder, such as @SHEIN_NYC have been suspended. Accounts accused of impersonating the Shein brand have been suspended.

Lawyers for Roadget Business and representatives for Temu did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment. Twitter’s press team responded with an automated response. Roadget Business’s legal team argued that it would continue to search Twitter accounts for information regarding impersonator accounts, citing concerns about its brands and brand safety on the platform. “We understand that any further attempts to resolve this issue without court intervention are futile,” Roadget Business attorneys wrote to Twitter’s legal team in May. “We will proceed accordingly.”

