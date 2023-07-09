Fashion
Dua Lipa grabs attention in a pink mini dress as she goes Barbiecore
Dua Lipa grabs attention in a pink mini dress and matching thigh high boots as she rocks the Barbiecore trend while vacationing in Greece
Dua Lipa commanded attention in her pink Barbie dress and matching thigh high boots as she raged on vacation in Greece.
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a carousel of Barbiecore snaps from her idyllic vacation.
She looked stunning in a sleeveless velvet mini dress with a twist cutout detail.
The beauty put on a stunning show in her thigh high boots which added height to her figure.
She showed off her stunning figure and toned arms in her skintight ensemble.
Sensational: Dua Lipa caught the eye in her pink Barbie dress and matching thigh-high boots as she posed up a storm during her Greek vacation
Barbiecore: The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a carousel of snaps from her idyllic vacation
The stunner struck a crouched pose on her knees, showing off her slicked back brunette tresses which she styled into a high bun.
As she posed for a series of sexy snaps, Dua donned a pair of silver hoop earrings.
She showcased her inked skin as she followed the Barbie trend in her pink outfit.
Dua looked perfect with a minimal but bronzed makeup palette, ending with a nude lip color.
She finished her look by accessorizing with a silver clutch to match her boot print.
Captioning her post, she wrote, “Come on Barbie let’s party.”
Dua is enjoying a trip to Sifnos on the Greek island with her boyfriend Romain Gavras.
She shared a slew of snaps displaying her stunning physique and got in on the fun showing off her paddleboarding skills.
Impeccable: she is dazzled by a sleeveless velvet mini dress adorned with a twisted cutout
Toned: The beauty showed off her thigh high boots which added height to her figure
Pretty in pink: The stunner struck a squat pose on her knees, showing off her slicked back brunette tresses which she styled into a high bun
Leggy: She showed off her sensational figure and toned arms in her skintight ensemble
After going public with Romain in March, she looked as loved as ever as they cuddled in one snap and held hands in another.
She clung to a cigarette on a boat trip as she posed up a storm for the camera while sporting a skimpy bikini that showed off her figure.
Amid their nautical fun, the stunner climbed onto a paddle board for some aquatic activity – with her peach bottom on full display.
Sizzling: Dua showed off her phenomenal figure in a host of bikini snaps and got cozy with her boyfriend during her idyllic trip to Sifnos in Greece
Cute: After going public with boyfriend Romain Gavras in March, she looked as loved up as ever
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12279677/Dua-Lipa-commands-attention-pink-mini-dress-follows-Barbiecore-trend.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dua Lipa grabs attention in a pink mini dress as she goes Barbiecore
- What Google knows about your activity and how to delete your history
- Australia bushfires: US crew killed in firefighting plane crash – BBC News
- Three major earthquakes since midnight
- NATO summit: Ukrainian question, Swedish candidacy on the agenda
- Madame Butterfly – A Hollywood Legend
- World’s sexiest ice hockey star Mikayla Demaiter shared she ‘hit the genetics jackpot’ as she shares stunning photos
- Carlos Slim plans to take control of Metrovacesa with FCC and then take it off the stock exchange
- Electric Vehicle Innovation Reduces Growth Potential for Copper Demand
- Expoforum International news
- Jokowi supporters tend to support Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins U.S. 400m title, nearly breaks U.S. record