Dua Lipa grabs attention in a pink mini dress as she goes Barbiecore

Dua Lipa commanded attention in her pink Barbie dress and matching thigh high boots as she raged on vacation in Greece.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a carousel of Barbiecore snaps from her idyllic vacation.

She looked stunning in a sleeveless velvet mini dress with a twist cutout detail.

The beauty put on a stunning show in her thigh high boots which added height to her figure.

She showed off her stunning figure and toned arms in her skintight ensemble.

The stunner struck a crouched pose on her knees, showing off her slicked back brunette tresses which she styled into a high bun.

As she posed for a series of sexy snaps, Dua donned a pair of silver hoop earrings.

She showcased her inked skin as she followed the Barbie trend in her pink outfit.

Dua looked perfect with a minimal but bronzed makeup palette, ending with a nude lip color.

She finished her look by accessorizing with a silver clutch to match her boot print.

Captioning her post, she wrote, “Come on Barbie let’s party.”

Dua is enjoying a trip to Sifnos on the Greek island with her boyfriend Romain Gavras.

She shared a slew of snaps displaying her stunning physique and got in on the fun showing off her paddleboarding skills.

After going public with Romain in March, she looked as loved as ever as they cuddled in one snap and held hands in another.

She clung to a cigarette on a boat trip as she posed up a storm for the camera while sporting a skimpy bikini that showed off her figure.

Amid their nautical fun, the stunner climbed onto a paddle board for some aquatic activity – with her peach bottom on full display.

