Relationship expert says men shouldn’t date if they”re broke
A relationship coach says women shouldn’t date men who ‘can’t afford their lifestyle’, low-wage guys ‘shouldn’t date in the first place’ and women are ‘ investments”.
Karla Elia, 23, makes a living teaching women how to find the perfect man for the life they want – and thinks “being treated well is the bare minimum”.
She suggests that women shouldn’t be treated the same as men because women’s time is “more valuable”.
Karla says many clients struggle to find their perfect man because they have the wrong mindset.
She insists the right man to go to is one with a “provider mindset” – who will give their partner the best treatment.
This includes paying for all their dates before they are in a formal relationship and buying them gifts and flowers.
Controversially, she said men who can’t afford a woman “shouldn’t be dating in the first place” – as they have to add value to a woman’s life to be worthy.
She said there’s no set salary a man has to earn before they start dating – but it has to be enough to pay for his partner’s expenses and needs as well as her own, whatever they are.
Karla, from San Diego, California, USA, said: “In my experience, women are afraid to talk about their standards.
“They think there are no men like that out there – when in reality there is a large pool of men with the supplier mindset.
“To find these men, you have to step into the energy of ‘I’m worthy, I’m healing, and I’m not making decisions in a place of insecurity.
“We shouldn’t be treated equal to men, we should be treated like women, and if we were special, we should be treated as precious.
“A man must understand that he must be in a financial position to invest in a woman. We are investments.
“I know I can afford my lifestyle and if someone can’t afford it and add value to it, I’d say ‘thank you, next’.”
Karla – who married husband Dustyn Elia, 25, in May 2022, said the reason women don’t find “high quality men” is because of their mindset.
She said Dustyn, who is currently in career transition after six years in a high-ranking role in the US Navy, has had no problem supporting her financially due to his stock market investments.
Women need to embrace an “abundance” mindset rather than a “scarcity” mindset, says Karla.
A “scarcity” mindset is an insecurity-based belief that there aren’t many people who are right for you.
An “abundance” mindset is to date someone, know their value, and not make decisions for fear of rejection.
Indeed, Karla thinks that if you’re looking for someone to start a family with, women’s time is “more valuable.”
She said: “When a woman settles down and gets married, fertility is not eternal.
“A man can start his life over with a new girl at any age.
“As women, we don’t have that luxury. It means a woman’s time is more valuable because she has more to spare.”
Karla clarified that a “provider” man is not the same as a “traditional man” who wants his wife to be a housewife rather than working.
She says a provider is a man who “striving for success in all areas of his life – and understands that his wife will have her own goals.”
She said: “They both have a common goal of creating a family, being stable and growing together.”
Karla said women shouldn’t be treated the same as men – and should be treated as ‘precious’ because her time is ‘more valuable’.
She said the man should always pay when he dates a woman or calls her his girlfriend and should be able to support his partner financially through her businesses.
She said: “In my marriage, I wasn’t stressed about paying bills or doing housework, so I had emotional stability, creativity and self-awareness.
“It allowed me to think about my goals and grow my business.
“Dustyn meanwhile did this because he wanted to see me happy and grow my business.
“He’s the one getting a return on his investment – I invested in him, then he invested in me.”
Karla said she was accused of appearing “materialistic” for advocating for women to find a man with the provider mindset.
She said that’s not the case – because a partner has to add value to a person’s life to be worth the investment.
She said: “A woman immediately adds value to a man – when a man has a good woman next to him, it signals he has something to keep her around and increases his attractiveness.
“A woman can do anything on her own – so the way a man adds value to a woman’s life is by giving her a sense of security.
“Because of this, a man must understand that he must be in a financial position to invest in a woman.
“Men who can’t afford it should wait until they become more stable.”
How to identify a “provider mindset” in a man:
1. Never expect to pay on specific dates
2. Is willing to help pay for expenses, if you let them
3. You can count on him for everything – not just money
4. A man of his word and follows the plans he has made with you
5. He has no problem giving (e.g. time, effort, gifts)
How to identify a man who does not have the “provider mentality”:
1. Doesn’t see the point of investing in his wife
2. Is not generous with his time and money
3. Expects his wife to pay on dates
4. If he pays for an opportunity, he expects something in return
5. Always go for the “cheap” options
